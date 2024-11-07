Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, November 7 (game #1018)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • R • S • L • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1018) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1018, are…

REPAY

SYNOD

LOATH

PITHY

I've been using the same Quordle strategy since I began playing a couple of years ago, with only a few unsuccessful experiments at trying an alternative. It generally works fairly well, in that my streak often extends well into double figures – but it's rarely as helpful as it was today.

I began with STARE, DOILY and PUNCH as always, and today that gave me all 20 letters that I needed to complete the four quadrants. Yes, all 20 of them. That meant my challenge was simply to solve four anagrams, a task which didn't tax me too much despite the presence of a couple of tricky words.

If you don't employ a similar strategy – or have a better one – you may have struggled with SYNOD, which is a relatively uncommon word, and one that features a Y in an uncommon position. The other three weren't too bad, though, so this doesn't rank anywhere near the hardest Quordles ever.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1018) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1018, are…

FINCH

CACAO

LURCH

GRAIL

