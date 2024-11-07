Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, November 7 (game #1018)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.
Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #1018) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• R
• S
• L
• P
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #1018) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #1018, are…
- REPAY
- SYNOD
- LOATH
- PITHY
I've been using the same Quordle strategy since I began playing a couple of years ago, with only a few unsuccessful experiments at trying an alternative. It generally works fairly well, in that my streak often extends well into double figures – but it's rarely as helpful as it was today.
I began with STARE, DOILY and PUNCH as always, and today that gave me all 20 letters that I needed to complete the four quadrants. Yes, all 20 of them. That meant my challenge was simply to solve four anagrams, a task which didn't tax me too much despite the presence of a couple of tricky words.
If you don't employ a similar strategy – or have a better one – you may have struggled with SYNOD, which is a relatively uncommon word, and one that features a Y in an uncommon position. The other three weren't too bad, though, so this doesn't rank anywhere near the hardest Quordles ever.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #1018) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1018, are…
- FINCH
- CACAO
- LURCH
- GRAIL
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #1017, Wednesday 6 November: SASSY, DRUID, THREW, SLOSH
- Quordle #1016, Tuesday 5 November: BEGET, AMUSE, STONY, LOUSY
- Quordle #1015, Monday 4 November: CHILL, TACKY, GRAPH, PLAZA
- Quordle #1014, Sunday 3 November: QUIRK, HEART, ELBOW, KNOWN
- Quordle #1013, Saturday 2 November: SWUNG, FLOOR, PARER, CRUST
- Quordle #1012, Friday 1 November: FIFTY, GULCH, RECUT, TWEET
- Quordle #1011, Thursday 31 October: TWINE, RIGID, BELCH, AMEND
- Quordle #1010, Wednesday 30 October: SLOOP, BRINE, BROOD, FLUID
- Quordle #1009, Tuesday 29 October: CLIFF, BURNT, SNAKY, POLYP
- Quordle #1008, Monday 28 October: MACAW, LIEGE, GOUGE, CARGO
- Quordle #1007, Sunday 27 October: STUNG, CLOUT, SOWER, BASIS
- Quordle #1006, Saturday 26 October: DUCHY, CANNY, BLOCK, SMART
- Quordle #1005, Friday 25 October: PRANK, EXIST, RUDDY, PICKY
- Quordle #1004, Thursday 24 October: DAIRY, RALLY, CURLY, LABEL
- Quordle #1003, Wednesday 23 October: DROSS, ANNEX, GRAVE, BROKE
- Quordle #1002, Tuesday 22 October: ADORE, SMITH, AFOOT, LUCID
- Quordle #1001, Monday 21 October: TREAD, NINTH, GRIEF, UNSET
- Quordle #1000, Sunday 20 October: CORAL, WHOSE, HEIST, SOAPY
- Quordle #999, Saturday 19 October: GUSTY, BROKE, ENJOY, HAZEL
- Quordle #998, Friday 18 October: PUPIL, MOCHA, EGRET, NATAL
