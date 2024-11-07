NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, November 7 (game #515)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #515) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EGADS

SCRAMBLE

ARTIST

NAME

SALAD

YEAR

YOGA

CHARACTER

MEDIUM

DIAL

IMAGE

STEW

MONTE

REPUTATION

HASH

TITLE

NYT Connections today (game #515) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Mix it up!

Mix it up! Green: You don't want this to be destroyed

You don't want this to be destroyed Blue: Read it and learn

Read it and learn Purple: IRONER could be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #515) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOOD-RELATED JUMBLES

GREEN: PUBLIC STANDING

BLUE: INFO ON A MUSEUM PLACARD

PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF FAMOUS PAINTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #515) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #515, are…

YELLOW: FOOD-RELATED JUMBLES HASH, SALAD, SCRAMBLE, STEW

HASH, SALAD, SCRAMBLE, STEW GREEN: PUBLIC STANDING CHARACTER, IMAGE, NAME, REPUTATION

CHARACTER, IMAGE, NAME, REPUTATION BLUE: INFO ON A MUSEUM PLACARD ARTIST, MEDIUM, TITLE, YEAR

ARTIST, MEDIUM, TITLE, YEAR PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF FAMOUS PAINTERS DIAL, EGADS, MONTE, YOGA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'm feeling rather smug today, having solved what I consider to be one of the most difficult purple connections in weeks. Once again, the trick was in focusing on the words that appeared to have very little connection to anything – not just the other words here, but literally anything. Here, that was the words EGADS and MONTE, which are uncommon in their own right and which seemed to be properly isolated among the other 14 options. So I played around with the letters a little, and realized that EGADS was an anagram of DEGAS. That led to me YOGA (GOYA), MONTE (MONET) and DIAL (DALI) and I'd solved the hardest group here.

I'd already completed yellow before that – the very simple FOOD-RELATED JUMBLES, with HASH, SALAD, SCRAMBLE and STEW – which meant I needed only one more group. That ended up being PUBLIC STANDING (CHARACTER, IMAGE, NAME, REPUTATION), meaning I solved today's game with no mistakes – unusually.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 6 November, game #514)

YELLOW: DVR BUTTONS PAUSE, PLAY, RECORD, STOP

PAUSE, PLAY, RECORD, STOP GREEN: GROUNDBREAKING DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL, ORIGINAL

DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL, ORIGINAL BLUE: COMMUNICATE THROUGH WRITING CORRESPOND, MESSAGE, TEXT, WRITE

CORRESPOND, MESSAGE, TEXT, WRITE PURPLE: THINGS WITH FEET BIPED, FURNITURE, POEM, YARDSTICK