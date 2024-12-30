NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 30 (game #302)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Keep it classical

NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOUR

COME

PRESS

NICE

CORE

LOSER

NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Musical pieces

NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #302) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #302, are…

SONATA

PRELUDE

CONCERTO

SYMPHONY

OVERTURE

SPANGRAM: COMPOSITION

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I admit that I always thought a few of these descriptions for classical music pieces meant the same thing. That saying something was a CONCERTO was the same as saying something was a SYMPHONY and that a PRELUDE was just a shorter OVERTURE that came at the start of the aforementioned Concerto or Symphony.

Despite my deep research into the topic (hello, Wikipedia) I’m still a little unsure, but I am 100% certain they are all types of COMPOSITION.

Regardless of my terrible ignorance, today’s Strands was a relative breeze once I gave up on trying to make Composers the spangram. Twelve minutes when I would have been better off listening to the fourth movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

