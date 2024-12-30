NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 30 (game #302)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Keep it classical
NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- TOUR
- COME
- PRESS
- NICE
- CORE
- LOSER
NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Musical pieces
NYT Strands today (game #302) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 4th row
Last side: right, 6th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #302) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #302, are…
- SONATA
- PRELUDE
- CONCERTO
- SYMPHONY
- OVERTURE
- SPANGRAM: COMPOSITION
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
I admit that I always thought a few of these descriptions for classical music pieces meant the same thing. That saying something was a CONCERTO was the same as saying something was a SYMPHONY and that a PRELUDE was just a shorter OVERTURE that came at the start of the aforementioned Concerto or Symphony.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Despite my deep research into the topic (hello, Wikipedia) I’m still a little unsure, but I am 100% certain they are all types of COMPOSITION.
Regardless of my terrible ignorance, today’s Strands was a relative breeze once I gave up on trying to make Composers the spangram. Twelve minutes when I would have been better off listening to the fourth movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 29 December, game #301)
- KUGEL
- LATKES
- BRISKET
- CHALLAH
- APPLE SAUCE
- SPANGRAM: HANNUKAH FOODS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief