NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, December 30 (game #568)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #568) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PINK

PONY

CLUB

AIRPLANE

GRINDER

WATER

ANTE

HERO

WRAP

SETTLE

JEOPARDY

BEANS

YAHOO

FILTER

MELT

COUGH

NYT Connections today (game #568) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sandwich types

Sandwich types GREEN: Cup of Joe

Cup of Joe BLUE: Top level finance

Top level finance PURPLE: Missing punctuation

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #568) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LUNCH ORDERS

GREEN: USED TO MAKE COFFEE

BLUE: PAY, WITH "UP"

PURPLE: NAMES FEATURING "!"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #568) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #568, are…

YELLOW: LUNCH ORDERS CLUB, HERO, MELT, WRAP

CLUB, HERO, MELT, WRAP GREEN: USED TO MAKE COFFEE BEANS, FILTER, GRINDER, WATER

BEANS, FILTER, GRINDER, WATER BLUE: PAY, WITH "UP" ANTE, COUGH, PONY, SETTLE

ANTE, COUGH, PONY, SETTLE PURPLE: NAMES FEATURING "!" AIRPLANE, JEOPARDY, PINK, YAHOO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

According to Branding Magazine, putting an exclamation mark at the end of a name “brings energy and enthusiasm to the brand identity system”, which makes you wonder why all companies don’t just add an exclamation mark.

Part of the reason why not is what the experts call “tonality” – it wouldn’t work for a funeral care business, for example. When some people see an exclamation mark they imagine the word being shouted – in the newspaper industry they used to call them screamers.

All four NAMES FEATURING “!” employ the mark in different ways – ironic, excited, enthusiastic, and in the case of P!nk, an upturned i.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 29 December, game #567)

YELLOW: SHADES OF RED BRICK, CHERRY, MAROON, RUBY

BRICK, CHERRY, MAROON, RUBY GREEN: APPOINTMENT SPECIFICATIONS DATE, DURATION, LOCATION, TIME

DATE, DURATION, LOCATION, TIME BLUE: DIFFERENT AMOUNTS OF HAIR HEAD, LOCK, STRAND, WISP

HEAD, LOCK, STRAND, WISP PURPLE: TREE HOMOPHONES BEACH, FUR, PAIR, YOU