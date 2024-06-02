NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, June 3 (game #92)
Prepare yourself, because today's Strands puzzle from the NYT is a difficult one. Or rather, I found it to be difficult; maybe you won't. If you do, there are hints below to help you out.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Better with age
NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• RUSE
• FEAR
• MOIST
• TRUE
• EACH
• MICE
NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Microbial menu
NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 5th row
• Last: right, 3rd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #92) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #92, are…
- YOGURT
- MISO
- KEFIR
- KOMBUCHA
- KIMCHI
- SAUERKRAUT
- SPANGRAM: FERMENTED
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Three hints
I generally manage to solve each Strands puzzle without needing hints, but failed miserably in that task today: I needed three of them. Will everyone find it as tough as I did? I suspect many will, because a) many of the words are relatively obscure and b) many have uncommon spellings.
I say many are relatively obscure, although obviously it depends on your diet. I love YOGURT, but none of the other answers here are part of my regular cuisine. If you're a regular eater of KIMCHI or SAUERKRAUT then those words may have jumped out more readily to you. But even outside of that, only MISO really has a common structure in English; K is not a common letter to begin a word, but starts three answers and is in the middle of another. Maybe I could/should have solved it with two or even one hint, but there's only so long I'm prepared to stare at the Strands board, and I ultimately decided enough was enough today. Frustrating – but I'm glad it was a little harder than some of them have been recently.
