NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, June 3 (game #92)

Prepare yourself, because today's Strands puzzle from the NYT is a difficult one. Or rather, I found it to be difficult; maybe you won't. If you do, there are hints below to help you out.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Better with age

NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • RUSE • FEAR • MOIST • TRUE • EACH • MICE

NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Microbial menu

NYT Strands today (game #92) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #92) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #92, are…

YOGURT

MISO

KEFIR

KOMBUCHA

KIMCHI

SAUERKRAUT

SPANGRAM: FERMENTED

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Three hints

I generally manage to solve each Strands puzzle without needing hints, but failed miserably in that task today: I needed three of them. Will everyone find it as tough as I did? I suspect many will, because a) many of the words are relatively obscure and b) many have uncommon spellings.

I say many are relatively obscure, although obviously it depends on your diet. I love YOGURT, but none of the other answers here are part of my regular cuisine. If you're a regular eater of KIMCHI or SAUERKRAUT then those words may have jumped out more readily to you. But even outside of that, only MISO really has a common structure in English; K is not a common letter to begin a word, but starts three answers and is in the middle of another. Maybe I could/should have solved it with two or even one hint, but there's only so long I'm prepared to stare at the Strands board, and I ultimately decided enough was enough today. Frustrating – but I'm glad it was a little harder than some of them have been recently.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 2 June, game #91)

TOPPER

COLOR

CLEANSE

BASE

FILE

BUFF

MOISTURIZE

SPANGRAM: MANICURE