Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, June 3 (game #861)

Ready for another week of Quordle challenges? Then you're in the right place. Well, sort of – you'll need to be on the official Quordle site to actually play it, but you're in the right place if you want hints to help you solve it.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #861) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #861) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #861) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #861) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #861) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • F • L • J

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #861) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #861, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BUILT

FRIED

LEERY

JAZZY

I needed a bit of luck to solve today's Quordle puzzle, which is understandable given that it is potentially quite a difficult one. For starters, it contains JAZZY – one of the hardest Wordle answers ever when it appeared last June. As if one Z isn't complication enough, it has two of them plus a J, a letter that's even less common than Z.

Annoyingly, BUILT was the word that I 'lost' an answer on, playing GUILT first. I then had to rely on guesses without much margin for error in order to find FRIED, LEERY and JAZZY. The answer for JAZZY, for instance, could have been JAMMY or MAMMY. Fortunately my hunches proved correct, and I solved it with a guess to spare.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #861) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #861, are…

TASTE

QUAIL

MANIA

MOUNT

Quordle answers: The past 20