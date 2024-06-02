NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, June 3 (game #358)

What better way is there to start the week than by solving today's NYT Connections? Well, assuming you can solve it, because today's puzzle might well challenge you. But never fear – I've got some hints for you below.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #358) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SCHOOL

SPOOL

WAX

SOLAR PANEL

MOVIE

THREAD

HONEYCOMB

WIND

LASER

BALL

WRAP

VITAMIN

COIL

SPREADSHEET

ORGANISM

PLUCK

NYT Connections today (game #358) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Shaving would be another answer

Shaving would be another answer Green: …and shout?

…and shout? Blue: Inside a prison building

Inside a prison building Purple: Second letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #358) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REMOVE, AS BODY HAIR

GREEN: TWIST AROUND

BLUE: THINGS MADE OF CELLS

PURPLE: B-___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #358) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #358, are…

YELLOW: REMOVE, AS BODY HAIR LASER, PLUCK, THREAD, WAX

LASER, PLUCK, THREAD, WAX GREEN: TWIST AROUND COIL, SPOOL, WIND, WRAP

COIL, SPOOL, WIND, WRAP BLUE: THINGS MADE OF CELLS HONEYCOMB, ORGANISM, SOLAR PANEL, SPREADSHEET

HONEYCOMB, ORGANISM, SOLAR PANEL, SPREADSHEET PURPLE: B-___ BALL, MOVIE, SCHOOL, VITAMIN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This was mean of the NYT to give us a difficult Connections puzzle on a Monday morning. Come on, Monday is when the brain is at its least creative – it should save the tough ones for a weekend, when we have loads of time and energy.

The first one I solved wasn't too bad at least. SPOOL is not a word that's used in many contexts, so once I spotted WIND, WRAP and COIL I was relatively sure it was an answer – although the presence of THREAD did nearly send me off on a sewing machine-related dead end.

After that, I was a little stuck. OK, a lot stuck. I simply couldn't think of anything that united the remaining 12 words. Or rather – I could, but only for a couple of them. WAX and HONEYCOMB could suggest 'bees', for instance. Or could ORGANISM and SOLAR PANEL both be related to needing sunlight?

Eventually, I focused on SPREADSHEET, both because I love a good spreadsheet and also because it was probably the most specific word in there. How many things are there that you can say about a spreadsheet? I went through a few in my head, then realized that 'cell' is also something in a HONEYCOMB. SOLAR PANEL and ORGANISM were added to complete the blue set.

That made the task easier, because the remaining eight answers more readily assembled themselves into one group of four that had something to do with hair removal – the yellow set – and one group of four that I couldn't think of a connection between (purple, inevitably). I played the first set and solved that one, leaving me with one more that I nearly solved independently. I got the B- aspect for MOVIE, BALL and VITAMIN, but I have never heard the phrase B-SCHOOL, so I probably wouldn't have solved this one if it hadn't been by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 2 June, game #357)

YELLOW: CONFORMISTS FOLLOWERS, LEMMINGS, PUPPETS, SHEEP

FOLLOWERS, LEMMINGS, PUPPETS, SHEEP GREEN: COMPANY OWNERSHIP OFFERS EQUITY, OPTIONS, SHARES, STOCKS

EQUITY, OPTIONS, SHARES, STOCKS BLUE: U.S. CITIES BILLINGS, BUFFALO, MOBILE, PHOENIX

BILLINGS, BUFFALO, MOBILE, PHOENIX PURPLE: WHAT “DIGS” MIGHT MEAN APARTMENT, INSULTS, LIKES, SHOVELS