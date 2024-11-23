NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, November 23 (game #265)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #265) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Did you hear that?

NYT Strands today (game #265) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHUN

SOUND

PALE

SHARE

FEED

ZINC

NYT Strands today (game #265) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Heard but not seen

NYT Strands today (game #265) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #265) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #265, are…

BANG

HONK

SIZZLE

CRASH

CRUNCH

JINGLE

KAPOW

SPANGRAM: SOUNDEFFECTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I always thought it would be fun to be a SOUNDEFFECTS engineer. Imagine working on Batman in the 1960s and coming up with all of the noises made during the fight scenes – it would have been hilarious. Or maybe that's just me. And now I'm wondering if on my next call with the TechRadar team I should introduce the odd CRASH or HONK when someone says something particularly interesting/stupid.

Anyway, this was a reasonably good Strands game, as they go, and certainly a lot more worthy of your time (and mine) than yesterday's pointless exercise. It's still pretty simple, though; will there ever be a Strands game that I'll need to use my brain for? Will I ever lose one? Time will tell, but my suspicion is that no, the NYT likes Strands to be the simple counterpart to the far more difficult likes of Connections, Spelling Bee and indeed Wordle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 22 November, game #264)

BEND

MOBILE

BUFFALO

RIVERSIDE

PHOENIX

BOULDER

SPANGRAM: CITYNAME