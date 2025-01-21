NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, January 21 (game #324)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #324) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You don't say …

NYT Strands today (game #324) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PAST

LARD

SLAM

SEAT

BULB

TASTE

NYT Strands today (game #324) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Old skool speak

NYT Strands today (game #324) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #324) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #324, are…

CHERRY

BOSS

MAJOR

PHAT

FRESH

RADICAL

TUBULAR

SPANGRAM: DATED SLANG

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

As someone who still greets old friends with an impression of a 1990s Budweiser commercial, I’ve no truck with calling the “SLANG” included in today’s Strands “DATED” as if it’s lame or something. In fact I’m buggin about it. I’ve only just gotten over saying Cowabunga when my team score a goal.

Having said all that, I still struggled a little with today’s puzzle. Even though they were the last two words, it took me yonks to come up with RADICAL and TUBULAR – I mean, I’m sure RALUBUT is slang for something somewhere.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

