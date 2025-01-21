NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, January 21 (game #590)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #590) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MINIATURE

OCTOPUS

CRACK

PEPPER

SLIGHT

SALT

DIG

SAND

DOLL

WHO

SHOVEL

FIGURE

PLOW

BARB

MODEL

NO

NYT Connections today (game #590) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Belittle

Belittle GREEN: Tiny version

Tiny version BLUE: Slush clearance

Slush clearance PURPLE: Famous docs

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #590) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUTDOWN

GREEN: SMALL LIKENESS

BLUE: USED TO CLEAR SNOW

PURPLE: DOCTORS IN POP CULTURE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #590) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #590, are…

YELLOW: PUTDOWN BARB, CRACK, DIG, SLIGHT

BARB, CRACK, DIG, SLIGHT GREEN: SMALL LIKENESS DOLL, FIGURE, MINIATURE, MODEL

DOLL, FIGURE, MINIATURE, MODEL BLUE: USED TO CLEAR SNOW PLOW, SALT, SAND, SHOVEL

PLOW, SALT, SAND, SHOVEL PURPLE: DOCTORS IN POP CULTURE NO, OCTOPUS, PEPPER, WHO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The second I cast eyes upon WHO and NO I knew that we were looking for DOCTORS IN POP CULTURE. PEPPER was an easy spot (easier than drinking it, anyway) but the fourth was trickier, not being a fan of the whole Marvel multiverse – but OCTOPUS sort of sounded like a villain of some kind.

Having got the Purple group first I thought that would make the Yellow group easier to solve; I came close to completing THINGS TO CLEAR SNOW, but instead found all four PUTDOWN words and the green SMALL LIKENESS quartet.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 20 January, game #589)

YELLOW: TAKE ON, AS A RESPONSIBILITY ASSUME, BEAR, HANDLE, SHOULDER

ASSUME, BEAR, HANDLE, SHOULDER GREEN: CORNERS ANGLE, BEND, CROOK, ELBOW

ANGLE, BEND, CROOK, ELBOW PURPLE: SHEET BALANCE, CHEAT, COOKIE, FITTED

BALANCE, CHEAT, COOKIE, FITTED BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH POPEYE ANCHOR, FOREARM, PIPE, SPINACH