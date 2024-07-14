NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, July 15 (game #134)

Today's Strands was a rather frustrating one for me, and maybe for you too. If you need hints, read on.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #134) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Give it the ol' college try

NYT Strands today (game #134) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THRONE

WEST

TOWN

SITE

WREST

TEMP

NYT Strands today (game #134) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Places of learning

NYT Strands today (game #134) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 5th row • Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #134) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #134, are…

DUKE

RICE

TUFTS

NORTHWESTERN

BROWN

TEMPLE

SPANGRAM: UNIVERSITIES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

This was one of those Strands puzzles made much harder for me by accident of my birth outside of the United States. As I've mentioned before, I live in the UK, and with all due respect to the attendees, past and present, of TUFTS, RICE and TEMPLE, I'm not an expert in US universities. It's easier in the UK; think of a town or city and you've most likely named a university too, which seemingly isn't the case in the States.

The upshot of that is that I needed multiple hints to solve today's game. I managed to find the spangram, UNIVERSITIES, on my own, plus NORTHWESTERN and BROWN, but that was it. Frustrating.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 14 July, game #133)

MERRY

WHINNY

GALE

FILL

PEAT

HAIRY

RUSTLE

ATOM

SPANGRAM: HOMOPHONES