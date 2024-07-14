Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, July 15 (game #903)

Here's your Monday Quordle, ready to trip you up once again with its combo of four Wordle-style puzzles you have to solve simultaneously. It's a tricky beast to master, so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #903) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #903) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #903) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #903) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #903) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • B • U • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #903) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #903, are…

QUASH

BRASS

UTTER

ALERT

Lots of traps awaiting the unwary Quordler today: QUASH has an uncommon letter Q, BRASS and UTTER both have repeated letters. However, it's not actually a particularly difficult game, thanks to all four words being relatively common. Much, as always, will have depended on your strategy; mine came up trumps, giving me all five letters for ALERT, 4 for QUASH and UTTER, and three for BRASS. So, not too bad overall.

Daily Sequence today (game #903) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #903, are…

WEIRD

SUNNY

MOUTH

DIVER

Quordle answers: The past 20