NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, July 15 (game #400)

And so Connections reaches the landmark of 400 games. Will it do a Wordle and still be going past 1,000? Hard to say, but given its popularity it seems likely. Today's game is a potentially difficult one, which is to say it's roughly in line with the 399 before it!

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #400) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BELIEVE

HANDLE

MOUNT

SHOW

BASE

BLUFF

АССЕРТ

STAND

FRONT

FIFTH

BRACKET

TRUST

PINT

BUY

SHAM

LITER

NYT Connections today (game #400) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Trust it

Trust it Green: On the face of it

On the face of it Blue: Screen security

Screen security Purple: Measure up

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #400) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REGARD AS TRUE

GREEN: FACADE

BLUE: WAYS TO SECURE A TV

PURPLE: LIQUOR BOTTLE SIZES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #400) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #400, are…

YELLOW: REGARD AS TRUE ACCEPT, BELIEVE, BUY, TRUST

ACCEPT, BELIEVE, BUY, TRUST GREEN: FACADE BLUFF, FRONT, SHAM, SHOW

BLUFF, FRONT, SHAM, SHOW BLUE: WAYS TO SECURE A TV BASE, BRACKET, MOUNT, STAND

BASE, BRACKET, MOUNT, STAND PURPLE: LIQUOR BOTTLE SIZES FIFTH, HANDLE, LITER, PINT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

TIL that a HANDLE of liquor is a thing – and the fact that I didn't know it before today explains why I needed two hints here. In my defence, this was the purple group, so the most difficult of the four. I didn't know that at the time, of course, but if I had then I probably would have left it to the end, rather than tackling it at the start.

After failing twice (guessing that SHAM and then BASE, might be liquor measurements), I moved elsewhere and everything got a little easier. Yellow, 'regard as true', was much more straightforward, ditto green 'facade'. By this point I had only eight words left, of which three were still the liquor sizes, and it was a simple task to extract the four that were needed for 'ways to secure a TV base'.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 14 July, game #399)

YELLOW: SLENDER PROJECTIONS POINT, PRONG, TINE, TIP

PROJECTIONS POINT, PRONG, TINE, TIP GREEN: CONDITIONS FOR COLLECTIBLES FAIR, FINE, GOOD, MINT

FAIR, FINE, GOOD, MINT BLUE: PROFESSION BUSINESS, FIELD, LINE, TRADE

BUSINESS, FIELD, LINE, TRADE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “NUT” BRAZIL, BUTTER, DOUGH, PINE