NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, December 11 (game #283)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #283) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Board certified

NYT Strands today (game #283) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHINE

RISE

STARE

SNOW

NOEL

GREED

NYT Strands today (game #283) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • The Carpenters

NYT Strands today (game #283) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #283) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #283, are…

VISE

DRILL

LATHE

PLANE

CHISEL

JIGSAW

SANDER

SPANGRAM: WOODWORKING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

The theme “board certified” confused me today: PLANE, LATHE, DRILL – were these acronyms for organizations with boards? What are you doing to me, Strands?

It all became clear once the Spangram snake appeared. My mind wandered back to my dim and distant schooldays, the smell of sawdust in the air as I used a JIGSAW and a CHISEL to fashion a magnificent butt joint as I toiled away creating a spectacularly ugly spice rack that was given pride of place in my family kitchen – until it fell apart two days later under the weight of a single jar of turmeric powder. I was about as good back then at WOODWORKING as I am at Strands now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 10 December, game #282)

FILM

FLICK

MOVIE

PICTURE

SHORT

TALKIE

FEATURE

SPANGRAM: CINEMATIC