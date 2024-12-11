NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, December 11 (game #549)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #549) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HAIRSPRAY

ROSEBUD

POKÉMON

PRIMATE

XANADU

JAZZERCISE

KETCHUM

SNOWGLOBE

PARALYMPICS

PAYPAL

PARADISE

WIKIPEDIA

SEVENTH HEAVEN

SALAD

DRESSING

MAGIC 8 BALL

SHANGRI-LA

NYT Connections today (game #549) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dreamland

Dreamland GREEN: … rattle and roll

… rattle and roll BLUE: Two become one

Two become one PURPLE: They’ll be there for you

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #549) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UTOPIA

GREEN: THINGS YOU SHAKE

BLUE: PROPER NOUN PORTMANTEAUX

PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "FRIEND"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #549) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #549, are…

YELLOW: UTOPIA PARADISE, SEVENTH HEAVEN, SHANGRI-LA, XANADU

PARADISE, SEVENTH HEAVEN, SHANGRI-LA, XANADU GREEN: THINGS YOU SHAKE HAIRSPRAY, MAGIC 8 BALL, SALAD DRESSING, SNOWGLOBE

HAIRSPRAY, MAGIC 8 BALL, SALAD DRESSING, SNOWGLOBE BLUE: PROPER NOUN PORTMANTEAUX JAZZERCISE, PARALYMPICS, POKÉMON, WIKIPEDIA

PORTMANTEAUX JAZZERCISE, PARALYMPICS, POKÉMON, WIKIPEDIA PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "FRIEND" KETCHUM, PAYPAL, PRIMATE, ROSEBUD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I had no idea what KETCHUM was. My first thought was that it was a portmanteau of Ketchup and erm Chum? This would link it to PARALYMPICS and JAZZERCISE

After striking out I discovered that KETCHUM was plenty of things – a grenade-like weapon, a POKÉMON character, a city in Idaho, a brand of cattle tags, the surname of the doctor who conducted experiments on soldiers with LSD in the 1960s… you could write a book about KETCHUM. This dalliance led me to ignore the far more obvious PROPER NOUN PORTMANTEAUX words WIKIPEDIA and POKÉMON. And that, my Connections KETCHUMs was the end of me.

The only group I landed today was the easy yellow UTOPIA group. You could say I’m a dreamer, but today was my Connections nightmare.

