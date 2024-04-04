A VPN is a must-have security tool for the privacy-minded. It'll help you keep snoopers at bay by encrypting your internet traffic, and safeguard your online activity by cloaking your original IP address.

Given the amount of personal data that flows through Apple CarPlay, including your messages and real-time location, as well as the next-gen CarPlay experience set to take control of your car's reversing cameras, climate control, and even vehicle diagnostics, investing in one of the best VPNs around is pretty sensible.

Although Apple is praised for its seemingly watertight security, CarPlay lacks encryption—a major privacy pothole you can fill with a Virtual Private Network (VPN). However, the caveat here is that some VPNs cause issues with CarPlay, and may not work at all if CarPlay detects them.

In this guide, I've rounded up the best VPNs for CarPlay. I'll also show you how to use a VPN with CarPlay so you can steer clear of data leaks, cybercriminals, and hacking attempts.

How to use a VPN with CarPlay

There are two ways you can use a VPN with CarPlay:

1. My go-to method is to opt for a provider with reliable VPN obfuscation technology. Obfuscation conceals the fact that you're using a VPN in the first place. So, Apple CarPlay will treat your VPN-encrypted internet connection like a normal, unencrypted connection, so you don't need to sacrifice your digital privacy to enjoy the benefits of Apple CarPlay.

2. If your VPN doesn't offer obfuscation, or if CarPlay detects your VPN, you can try using split tunneling instead, and configuring the Apple CarPlay app to bypass VPN encryption.

Method #1: obfuscation

The best (and most reliable) way to use a VPN with CarPlay is to opt for a provider with robust obfuscation.

While most VPNs do have some form of obfuscation tech, the market is flooded with providers left, right, and center—and they're not all made equal. I've rounded up the best iPhone VPNs of 2024, so far, to help you find your ideal match.

It's worth noting that ExpressVPN isn't included in my shortlist of the best CarPlay VPNs. Unfortunately, multiple users have reported that the provider causes problems with CarPlay, and my personal testing confirmed the issue.

Method #2: split tunneling

If obfuscation isn't on the cards, you can configure CarPlay to bypass your VPN entirely by using split tunneling. Unfortunately, I'd class this method as a workaround at best because it isn't ideal. Why? Well, because you'll be eliminating the security benefits of using a VPN in the first place—your CarPlay traffic remains unencrypted, just like a standard internet connection, meaning it's not safe from prying eyes.

However, those who want to use CarPlay and their VPN concurrently and have tried and failed to make it work through VPN obfuscation may want to give it a go. After all, it will still allow you to enjoy all VPN benefits on your iPhone/iPad while you carry on with music, navigation, streaming, etc. on CarPlay without interruptions.

Here's a step-by-step demonstration of how you can bypass a VPN with Apple CarPlay. Note that I'm using NordVPN in this example, but any of my top picks will work similarly.

Step 1: Pick a reliable VPN

Some VPN providers don't offer split tunneling and even those that do sometimes can't detect CarPlay. This makes it less a question of "how" you use a VPN and more about which VPN you use. So, look for a high-quality provider that offers split tunneling, such as NordVPN and Surfshark.

Step 2: Go to settings > split tunneling

After you have installed and configured the VPN to your liking, check the settings menu to find the split tunneling option. It's worth noting that different providers keep the option in different places. NordVPN, for example, has a separate Split Tunneling section whereas ExpressVPN keeps split tunneling on the General tab.

Step 3: Set Apple CarPlay to bypass

Under split tunneling, you should be able to find an "Add" button. Tap it, and add CarPlay to the bypass list.

Step 4: Connect

That's all—just connect your VPN like you normally do and you'll be able to use CarPlay without any issues.

FAQs

Are VPNs safe? All of my VPN picks are safe to use—I sort through tons of providers and only recommend those that pack secure encryption protocols, come with a rock-solid no-logs policy, and an intuitive kill switch, amongst other security features. However, not all VPNs are made equal and there are hundreds of dodgy services that track your internet usage and log your IP so they can sell your data for profit. If you're after reliable security and encryption, check out TechRadar's list of the most secure VPNs.

Are VPNs easy to use? Most industry-leading VPNs are user-friendly, thanks to their straightforward setup processes, sleek apps, and robust customer support. ExpressVPN and Surfshark top my list of recommendations, however, as they come with one-click-connect functionalities you can use to get up and running in the blink of an eye.

Does my iPhone need a VPN? While iPhones are generally very secure, they aren't totally immune to malware nor can they safeguard your online activities from being tracked by hackers, ISPs, and even government entities. An iPhone VPN puts a stop to this snooping and allows you to access streaming content from overseas, block pesky ads, and even bypass internet censorship.