We've seen great ultrawide monitor deals at Amazon's Black Friday sale, but this MSI QD-OLED deal may have topped them all

It's clear that ultrawide monitors are becoming a new standard for many PC gamers seeking greater immersion at the 21:9 aspect ratio - but, super ultrawide monitors have taken the spotlight during Black Friday sales, with the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED gaming monitor available on Amazon in the US for just $799.99 (was $1,099.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for £798 (was £1,099).

With a 144Hz refresh rate ideal for competitive gaming, a QD-OLED panel providing deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, and a 49-inch display ideal for its 32:9 aspect ratio, this is a no-brainer. The $799.99 sale price is very close to the price I paid for a discounted Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide last year, which by no means is inferior, but you'll certainly enjoy MSI's display much more.

Today's best Black Friday monitor deal in the US

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Amazon The MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is a great super ultrawide monitor that caters to the needs of top-of-the-line immersion while gaming - the pairing of a 32:9 display with a QD-OLED panel is the stuff of dreams for PC gamers and one that shouldn't be ignored.

Today's best Black Friday monitor deal in the UK

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED: was £1,099 now £798 at Amazon MSI's MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is a fantastic choice for PC gamers chasing greater immersion while gaming, especially for competitive titles or racing games like Forza Horizon 5. It excels within the region of image quality with an infinite contrast ratio, thanks to the QD-OLED panel.

As I've mentioned previously, the Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED super ultrawide left me seriously considering a switch from my current 21:9 display - the sale price of the MPG 491CQP is much more appealing compared to the G95SC's $1,079 / £999. The only aspect you may miss out on is the 240Hz refresh rate on the Samsung display versus the MPG 491CQP's 144Hz.

While I am a high refresh rate fan, it's not a dealbreaker in this circumstance since the highlights lie in the QD-OLED panels and widened perspective. Ultimately, it's pleasing to see the price of both QD-OLED displays and super ultrawide monitors fall significantly - this is mostly due to Black Friday, but it's a positive sign for future sales.

