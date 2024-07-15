Get the best Samsung monitors at their lowest prices yet thanks to these Prime Day deals

Take advantage of these gaming monitor pre-Prime Day deals

It's only a day before the big event, but we already have plenty of great Prime Day deals. Some of the best sales are for tech, including the best monitors on the market and three of the best Samsung monitors around.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is just $899 on Amazon right now. It offers some impressive specs, and the price point has been steeply dropped by 31%, bringing it within $100 of the best price ever for the monitor. There's also the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series currently on sale for $249.99 on Amazon and the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30A for $149.99 on Amazon, both of which are at their lowest prices ever.

We reviewed a slightly older version of the Odyssey G9, and it scored four and a half out of five stars due to its large and beautiful 4K HDR display, solid speaker system, customization options, phenomenal color gamut, response time, and refresh rate. Samsung monitors share this trait, as they tend to feature some of the best picture quality and specs.

Pre-Prime Samsung monitor deals

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9:$1,299.99now $899 on Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9: was $1,299.99 now $899 on Amazon
This 1000R curved gaming monitor boasts impressive features such as a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand.

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series:$379.99now $249.99 on Amazon

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series: was $379.99 now $249.99 on Amazon
For the price, this monitor has some pretty solid features, including a 100Hz refresh rate good for most games and any creative endeavors, 5ms response time, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30A: was $229.99 now $149.99 on Amazon
This gaming monitor is smartly priced and comes with some nice specs. It features an FHD LED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, FreeSync Premium, and is height adjustable.

