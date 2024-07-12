Get one of the best Samsung gaming monitors for close to its lowest price ever

Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal

large curved gaming monitor against red background
The weekend before the big event is already here and we're already plenty of great Prime Day deals. Some of the best sales are for tech, including for the best gaming monitors on the market. One such gaming monitor is the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is currently on sale for $899 on Amazon. It sports some impressive specs and the price point has been steeply dropped by 31%, bringing it within $100 of the best price ever for the monitor.

We reviewed a slightly older version of the gaming monitor and gave it a four and a half out of five stars due to its large and beautiful 4K HDR display, solid built-in speaker system, customization options, and phenomenal color gamut, response time, and refresh rate.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9: was $1,299.99 now $899 on Amazon
This 1000R curved gaming monitor boasts impressive features such as a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is a 1000R curved gaming monitor with tons of fantastic specs including 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand to boot.

However, there are a couple of caveats to this including its difficult-to-use UI and the lacking port selection. But if you can bypass this, the current discount downgrades the worst drawback, which is its normally steep MSRP.

Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.