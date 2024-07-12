Get one of the best Samsung gaming monitors for close to its lowest price ever

The weekend before the big event is already here and we're already plenty of great Prime Day deals. Some of the best sales are for tech, including for the best gaming monitors on the market. One such gaming monitor is the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is currently on sale for $899 on Amazon. It sports some impressive specs and the price point has been steeply dropped by 31%, bringing it within $100 of the best price ever for the monitor.

We reviewed a slightly older version of the gaming monitor and gave it a four and a half out of five stars due to its large and beautiful 4K HDR display, solid built-in speaker system, customization options, and phenomenal color gamut, response time, and refresh rate.

Pre-Prime gaming monitor deals

This 1000R curved gaming monitor boasts impressive features such as a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand.

However, there are a couple of caveats to this including its difficult-to-use UI and the lacking port selection. But if you can bypass this, the current discount downgrades the worst drawback, which is its normally steep MSRP.

