Forget Prime Day, get this curved Dell gaming monitor for its lowest price ever

Amazon Prime Day has already started, and there are plenty of great discounts for monitors in every price range and type. No matter what you're looking for, there's something for everyone, including plenty of cheaper monitors brought down to even lower prices thanks to some great deals.

This is especially great for those looking for deep discounts on gaming monitors, which tend to be more expensive, though tons of affordable ones are also seeing price cuts. And sometimes, you can find these discounts at other retailers, which Amazon will usually price match if you want to stay.

The Dell S3422DWG is a 1440p curved gaming monitor for those on a budget. It's already priced at a much more affordable $500 and with its current discount, you'll only be paying less than $350, beating out most other monitors in the low-end market.

But this isn't the only deal to take advantage of either. You can check out our Prime Day monitor deals for even more early discounts. There are other high-end monitors with a cozy price cut, as well as budget monitors, that have been made even more affordable thanks to some great deals.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Dell S3422DWG gaming monitor deals where you are).

Prime Day deal - $153 off Dell 34-inch gaming monitor

Dell S3422DWG 34-inch Gaming Monitor: was $499.99 now $346.99 at Dell

The Dell S3422DWG doesn't have a lot of the bells and whistles of other more expensive gaming monitors, which depending on your preference could be good or a deal breaker. But it does offer solid specs including a 1ms response rate, 145Hz refresh rate, 3000: 1 contrast ratio, a 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and more. It also features a robust port selection with both HDMI and Displayport support and multiple USB ports, ensuring you can connect it to any device.

This is one of the best 1440p monitors and one of the best gaming monitors you can get right now, especially considering the Dell brand guarantees a high standard of quality. It offers solid framerate performance that supports the best PC games and also doubles as an excellent productivity, creative, and editing machine thanks to its color gamut and simple design.