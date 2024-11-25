It's only a few weeks old, but the new M4 Mac mini is already on sale for Black Friday - here's why you should buy it

Apple products don't usually enjoy the same level of absurd Black Friday deals seen on products from other manufacturers - especially not when they've only just launched. Despite this, the shiny new M4 Mac mini is inexplicably on sale right now: already reduced to $559.99 (was $599.99) at Amazon.

Scoring a coveted five stars in our Apple M4 Mac mini review, this is the definitive version of Apple's lovely little compact computer, offering a newly shrunken design, phenomenal performance thanks to the M4 chip, and fantastic value for money.

Seriously: I'm not a big Apple fan by any definition, but even I have to admit that the M4 Mac mini offers a lot of bang for your buck. So to see it discounted so soon after its November 8 release is almost mind-boggling - it's the rare Apple deal that I can recommend wholeheartedly to almost anyone who needs a new desktop system.

Today's best Apple M4 Mac mini deal in the US

Apple Mac mini (M4, 2024): was $599.99 now $559.99 at Amazon We have no idea why the M4 Mac mini is already discounted so soon after its launch, but we won't complain: a $40 discount is modest, but considering that this dinky Mac was already fantastic value for money, it's a welcome sight. Featuring the new M4 chip and 16GB of unified memory, the new Mac mini is a stellar choice for macOS fans.

What makes the M4 Mac mini my current favorite Apple product? Well, it's the smallest Mac ever, for starters, and I'm a sucker for tiny hardware - but Apple has managed to shrink the chassis significantly compared to the previous model while simultaneously boosting performance across the board and keeping the entry price the same, which is nothing short of miraculous.

The M4 chip at the heart of this Mac is the lynchpin, providing a large step up in performance against the previous-gen M2 Mac mini (we never got an M3 version, so don't bother looking for that). It runs near-silently, features an upgraded Neural Engine for better performance with Apple Intelligence, and can even handle some light-to-moderate gaming.

The benefits don't end there: while most Apple products leave you stuck with whatever configuration you initially purchase thanks to soldered components, the M4 Mac mini has (shockingly) non-soldered modular storage, which may mean that you can upgrade your storage later down the line - an important detail, since the somewhat limited 256GB SSD in this model is perhaps the only downside. If you're planning to use cloud storage, though, you should have zero qualms about getting this: it's a great price for a great device.

