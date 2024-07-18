Hurry! This M2 MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever post-Prime Day, but not for long

Amazon Prime Day may be officially over, but there are still some excellent Amazon Prime Day deals you can take advantage of if you hurry, including plenty for Apple's MacBook Air. The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best MacBooks and best laptops in general ever made, and it's still at its lowest price ever.

The MacBook Air (M2) is currently $799 on Amazon, its lowest price ever, down from $999. Our MacBook Air (M2) review was glowing, as we gave it a four out of five-star rating. We cited its excellent performance, fanless design, larger screen size compared to previous models, and fantastic battery life. It's also available in all its color variants, including Silver, Space Grey, Starlight, and Midnight.

If you've been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip, one of the best thin and light laptops around, then take advantage of this post-Prime Day sale, which drops it to its lowest price ever while you still can.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Amazon. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

While the M1 MacBook Air is considered one of the greatest laptops ever, the M2 model improves on it in nearly every way. This is a true winner of a laptop thanks to a larger screen, added performance that lets you run some of the best PC games, smaller and flatter bezels, and Apple's Retina display.

The only real fault that still hasn't been corrected is that it has less storage and base specs than most other laptops at its price point. But thanks to the performance of the M2 chip, this is a barely noticeable downside.

