Back to school sale slashes the MacBook Pro M2 to $1,099 - the lowest price ever

Back to school sales are in full swing, and if you're looking to upgrade your laptop, we've just spotted a fantastic deal on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro. Amazon has the 2022 MacBook Pro M2 on sale right now for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99) - that's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



The 2022 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to Apple's powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, which delivers exceptional speed and power as well as an impressive 20 hours of battery life. Perfect for students, the MacBook Pro features a compact design with a 13.3-inch Retina display and includes a 720p FaceTime HD camera and two Thunderbolt ports for fast connections.



If you're looking for a powerful machine with plenty of storage and speed, Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro is a fantastic option and a whopping $500 less than the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro. You can also see our back to school sales guide for more of today's best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, and more.

MacBook Pro M2 deal - lowest price

MacBook Pro M2, 256GB (2022): was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Back to school sales are in full swing and Amazon has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro for $1,099.99. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life - perfect for students.

More back to school sales

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.