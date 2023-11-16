Save $550 on Samsung's best 2-in-1 ultrabook with this early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops are all worthy of standing among the best ultrabooks - I should know, I've personally reviewed several of them at this point. The Galaxy Book3 series is the best selection yet, bringing the incredibly high-quality AMOLED displays we've come to expect from Samsung's premium ultrabooks along with shiny new 13th-gen Intel CPUs.

I was hoping to see some of the Book3 series discounted for Black Friday this year, but I wasn't expecting the deals to be too impressive - after all, Samsung's current laptop generation only launched earlier this year. But Best Buy has come through with a stellar price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, and I couldn't be happier to see it.

The Galaxy Book3 360 is the 2-in-1 version of Samsung's flagship laptop, and is currently available at Best Buy for just $999.99. That's a hefty $550 reduction from the retail price, and also the cheapest this model has ever been sold for (judging by my research at other retailers like Amazon).

If you want to see the full bounty of laptop deals available right now for the upcoming mega-sale event, you can mosey on over to our Black Friday laptop deals page!

Get $550 off a new Samsung Galaxy Book3 360

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was $1,549.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Grab this Samsung 2-in-1 ultrabook for the cheapest price ever this Black Friday, thanks to a big discount at Best Buy. This laptop doesn't skimp on specs: you get a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The standout feature, though, is the gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, which offers incredibly crisp colors and contrast.

The best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy laptop deal this year?

This is really quite a stonking deal, and you're getting a lot of power for your money here. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 packs an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, which offers smooth performance in Windows 11, and the 1TB SSD means you'll have plenty of space to store your files.

The aforementioned AMOLED display is really the star of the show here, though, with incredibly vibrant color reproduction and stylus support that makes it an excellent choice for digital artists thanks to the 360-degree hinge. The premium design quality means that using it in both laptop and tablet mode feels great.

I truly wasn't expecting to see such an aggressive price cut on this laptop until next year, even for Black Friday - and chances are we won't see the Galaxy Book3 360 at this price again until 2024 once the sales event wraps up, so snap this one up now.

Not in the US? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Book3 deals where you are...

More of today's best Black Friday deals