LG Gram 14 and 15 laptops get big Black Friday discounts on Amazon - and here's why I'd buy them

We're now a week away from Black Friday, and deals and sales are coming in fast. It can be easy to feel lost with so many offers popping up, and that's why we're taking the time to handpick the ones we'd recommend, like these LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 15 laptop deals on Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively.

On Amazon US, you can get the LG Gram 14 with 35% off, now $1,096.99 (formerly $1,699.99). In the UK, Amazon UK is offering a similar deal on the LG Gram 14, now £999 after a 36% slash from £1,549.99.

The Amazon US deal brings you the 14-inch lightweight LG Gram laptop in black equipped with an AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with Windows 11 Home installed.

These kinds of specs will see you through everyday tasks, work, projects, image and photo editing, as well as streaming media and gaming.

Both models are pretty lightweight for what they include, with the LG Gram 14 clocking in at 2.47 lbs. As well as its portability, it comes with a backlit keyboard and anti-glare coating on its display.

The display has a 16:10 ratio and up to 99% DCI-P3 color gamut expression, making its visuals bright and vivid. It's also made to be durable, withstanding factors like high vibration and high and low temperature.

In the Amazon UK deal, you can get the 2024 15.6-inch LG Gram 15 laptop in Obsidian Black with an Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It too comes equipped with Windows 11 Home.

It's lightweight at just 1.29 kg, and 15.44mm thick so you can work, do daily tasks, watch and stream, and even do a bit of gaming wherever you like. Equipped with both an anti-glare panel and a color gamut of sRGB 99%, movies and TV shows look great.

It's also made to be tough and durable, as it's been put through military standard tests to make sure it can withstand most knocks and bumps.

Today's best LG Gram 14 laptop deal in the US

LG LG Gram 14: was $1,699.99 now $1,096.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



This is a lightweight, durable laptop with a sleek black design and a stunning IPS display with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant colors and sharp details. LG places its battery power as lasting up to 29.5 hours, it includes two USB ports, and it's made to withstand a good amount of wear so you can use it on the go.

Today's best LG Gram 15 laptop deal in the UK

LG LG Gram 15: was £1,549.99 now £999 at Amazon Display - 15-inch

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



This laptop combines ultra-lightweight portability with impressive performance. Weighing just 1.29 kg and with a thickness of 15.4mm, along with military-grade endurance, you can keep going and going. Its impressive specs combined with its RGB 99% color gamut deliver vivid visuals, perfect for immersive viewing and creative work. Whether you want to stream, work, or play - this laptop will do it all.

Along with the thought put into both models, you also get great great battery lives for both. The LG Gram 14 can last up to 29.5 hours, while the LG Gram 15 can last up to 23 hours.

If you're looking for a PC that could keep you entertained and work, both of these models are good choices with handsome discounts.

