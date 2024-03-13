Hurry - Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 9 gets $440 slashed off price at Best Buy

If you want the performance and battery life of a laptop but also the versatility of a tablet, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a fantastic option. For a limited time, you can get the 256GB Surface Pro 9 on sale at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (was $1,5399.99). That's a $440 discount and the best deal for the laptop-tablet hybrid right now.



The versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features a stunning 13-inch touch-screen display and packs 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy Intel i5 processor. The Surface Pro 9 has been upgraded with 5G capabilities, allowing you to stay connected at home and on the go without a Wi-Fi connection. You also get an impressive 15-hour battery life and a Surface Pro keyboard for free, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



Today's deal on the Surface Pro 9 from Best Buy is a limited-time offer and includes the Surface Pro keyboard, which retails for $139.99 on its own. This bundle deal beats the current offer at Amazon, so you should grab it now before it's too late.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

