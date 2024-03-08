Forget the Dell XPS 14 - the XPS 13 Plus is $700 cheaper in the Dell TechFest sale

A huge range of discounts on premium Dell XPS laptops are currently up for grabs over at the official Dell Store with a new sales event the retailer has dubbed the 'Dell TechFest'. Right now you can get yourself an excellent discount of up to $800 on some of of the more premium models.

A few of today's best Dell XPS deals are offering superb prices on models that are now slightly older (but still outstanding Ultrabooks). While our hands-on Dell XPS 14 review has been positive so far, we think the 2022 and 2023 models are really where the value is right now.

For example, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is now just $999 (was $1,499), which is a new record-breaking discount for this premium model. Is it a cheap laptop? No - but it is an eye-watering $700 cheaper than the latest 14-inch model and it shares most of the selling-points of new model - like a sleek, trackpad-less design.

If you're looking for even better bang for the buck, consider some of today's deals on the 2022 XPS 13 model - like this Core i7 configuration for $799 (was $1,099) or the baseline Core i5 config for $599 (was $799). These deals feature prices that we've seen before - but they're both a match for the lowest-ever price. In short, they're great options if you're happy with going for a slightly older design.

Dell TechFest XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Price cut: we originally singled out this Dell XPS 13 Plus as a fantastic buy at its original sales price of $1,099 but now it's been reduced even further down to a record-low of just $999. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the closest in design and specs to the latest XPS 14, although it doesn't have the option to bundle in a GPU. Still, this laptop is a great performer with its Core i7 chipset - and it looks absolutely gorgeous with its sleek, trackpad-less design. At $999, this one is currently a massive $700 cheaper than the new 14-inch model so it could be a good option if you want a stylish lightweight laptop without completely breaking the bank. Check out our Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) review for a full rundown of this model.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the latest 14-inch model. In fact, at $599, this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, in the fact that you get a relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics this one is a great choice.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This mid-range Dell XPS 13 might just be one of the best buys out there if you're looking for a reasonably powerful lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this one is a steal considering you get a powerful combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While not as cheap as the model above, this one is a better buy if you need a machine to handle more intensive applications - not least because this is a Black Friday-level deal.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Finally, if you're looking for some serious power - and a graphics card - then you could consider the Dell XPS 15. At 15-inches, this one is a little bigger than the latest XPS 14 but it's cheaper right now thanks to this massive $500 discount at Dell. Internally, this one features a powerful Core i7 chipset and a 1TB SSD, making it a perfect choice for professionals who want a reliable workhorse for intensive applications.

Too pricey? Check out our main best laptop deals page for excellent budget options starting at just $149.