Forget Black Friday, this OLED HP laptop is now under $800, its lowest price ever, just in time for Christmas
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is now at its lowest price ever
The Holiday season is underway, bringing plenty of Christmas sales that can save you tons of money on tech - especially laptops.
For example, you can find great deals on HP laptops like the HP Pavilion Plus 14 on sale for $799.99 on Amazon, which is currently at its lowest price ever.
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is an impressive laptop for the price, coming with a 2.8K OLED display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The GPU makes it a pretty solid budget gaming laptop that can play most games at least in medium settings.
And if you want something even more affordable for office work, the HP 15-inch Laptop is currently less than $400 and has the right specs to support productivity work as well as streaming and internet browsing.
If you've been wanting a well-priced laptop and missed out on the Black Friday deals, take advantage of these excellent deals now while the prices are still low.
Best HP laptop deals
HP Pavilion Plus 14: was
$1,299.99 now $799.99 on Amazon
This laptop comes equipped with some excellent specs including an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The GPU makes it a pretty solid budget gaming laptop that can play most games at least in medium settings, while the 13th-Gen CPU is great for productivity work.
HP 15-inch Laptop: was
$499 now $371.51 on Amazon
A super-cheap laptop that's perfect for those in need of a simple budget machine for office or school work. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, which is the right amount for casual use. There's also an Intel version of this laptop that's cheaper with slightly lower specs.
