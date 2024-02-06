Early Presidents' Day laptop sales are live: save $800 at Best Buy, HP and Dell

This year's President's Day sales are just around the corner now, and we're already starting to see promising laptop deals at leading retailers. HP, Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell are just a few of the big names that already have exceptional laptop deals, and I've rounded up the best ones you can buy right now just down below.

The highlight for today's early President's Day laptop sales is undoubtedly this stunning Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 at Best Buy for $699 (was $1,499), but there are several great cheaper options like this Dell Inspiron for just $349 (was $429) at Dell too for those on a budget.

Today's laptop deals also include some superb prices on old favorites here at TechRadar, like this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 for a record-low price of $799 (was $999). Even gaming laptops have exceptional discounts, starting with this RTX 4060-equipped Gigabyte G6 for $909 (was $999) at Walmart. There's plenty of choice right now with these early deals - regardless of whether you're looking for a basic machine for work or a high-end laptop to cover all the bases.

Today's best laptop deals ahead of President's Day

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $429.99 now $349.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB If you're looking for a decent Windows machine that covers the basics but doesn't break the bank, check out this Dell Inspiron 15 at the official Dell store. Despite being well under $400, this machine manages to pack in a respectable Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is great for the money. Aside from being a little light on storage, this machine is more than capable of handling the vast majority of working-from-home and browser-based tasks.

HP Pavilion 15t laptop: was $899 now $449.99 at HP

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Another fantastic early President's Day laptop deal on a mid-range machine - this HP Pavilion is perfect for everyday use. With a combination of a brand-new 13th gen Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you've got plenty of power to zip through the vast majority of tasks with this model.

Lenovo Yoga 6 13-inch laptop: was $859 now $584.99 at Lenovo

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7530U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB Our favorite laptop deal in the Lenovo President's Day sneak peek is this heavily reduced Yoga 6. At 13.3 inches, this one is a perfect choice if you're looking for something with a super portable form factor. Luckily, that small size doesn't mean compromised specs either, as this model also features a Ryzen 7 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop: was $1,499 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-1260P

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB One of two outstanding early President's Day laptop deals in today's sale at Best Buy is this massive $800 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. This impressive Ultrabook not only features a super-slim premium design and gorgeous AMOLED display, but it's also got an Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Overall, this is a great deal and well worth checking out if you're looking for a premium laptop without shelling out the big bucks.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday-level deal.

Gigabyte G6 KF gaming laptop: was $999 now $909.99 at Walmart

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB One of the best gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now, this Gigabyte G6 at Walmart features an RTX 4060 graphics card, 13th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for a great price. While there are cheaper laptops out there right now, this one is more than capable of outputting some serious performance in-game at 1080p resolutions.

MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB With a powerful configuration of components wrapped in a sleek, lightweight package, the MSI Stealth 14 is back down to its lowest price at Best Buy today with a deal that matches the one we saw over Black Friday. With a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is more than capable of maxing out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolution.