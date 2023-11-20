Don't wait for Black Friday - Apple's M1 MacBook Air is down to a record-low price right now

If you're an Apple fan or maybe looking to make the switch from a different brand, we have some offers that might be just what you're looking for. Here are some of our favorite Black Friday deals on the Apple M1 MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop both in the US and in the US, as well as other areas. These are record-low prices for this laptop and we don't expect to see any bigger discounts on day of the Black Friday sale itself.

This MacBook comes with an Apple M1 chip that despite being a few years old now, still offers some impressive processing power, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is one of Apple's lightest and thinnest models on offer, enabling you to take on big tasks in one of the most portable machines out there. Apple claims a battery life of up to 18 hours, and our tests have found that the battery life is substantial.

Stateside, Best Buy is offering the Apple M1 MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop in Space Gray with a $250 off the usual price which is typically priced at $999.99. It features Apple's signature Retina display that allows for dynamic and vibrant colors, and incredible levels of detail.

In the UK, there is a very similar deal on the Apple M1 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop in Gold with £200 off the original price, usually £999.99. The M1 chip's 8-core CPU and integrated graphics allows for all kinds of activities, from meticulous and up-close editing and even a spot of gaming.

Both of these come with macOS, which many users find easy to jump into and start using - so don't dismiss this if you're a Windows 11 user. It's compatible with most popular apps and programs like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 265, Google Drive, and more.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for its best-ever price right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life. Overall, this is a deal we've seen before on rare occasion but this laptop is a great buy at $749.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy.

As well as its impressive battery life and other features that Apple has come to be known for, it also has a sleek backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, and TouchID. It also boasts a fanless design which will keeps the MacBook cool while also being completely silent in use.

As is standard with many Apple products, this MacBook comes with one year of AppleCare, Apple's limited warranty program, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

