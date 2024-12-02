Cyber Monday Alert! The HP EliteBook 845 G10 is at the unbeatable price of $589 - a massive 79% discount - if you act fast

Wow. Just... wow. This is a seriously killer deal, and you might have to act quickly if you're interested because you've got less than fifteen hours left to claim it (HP even has a menacing live timer on their website). In this Cyber Monday deal, you can get this 14-inch HP EliteBook 845 G10 Notebook laptop for just $589 (was $2,922) after a huge 79% cut at HP.

This laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro installed, as well as an impressive spec sheet that includes an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, a hefty 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of high-speed SSD storage. If you want to connect peripherals, it also has 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports. You can also connect a second display via its HDMI port.

If you don't want to use external headphones or microphones, it does come with dual stereo speakers and dual array microphones built into it.

Today's best 14-inch HP EliteBook 845 G10 Notebook laptop deal

HP EliteBook 845 G10: was $2,922 now $589 at HP US Display - 14-inch

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 Pro



This laptop has spectacular specs and if battery life isn't a huge factor for you, this might be the laptop for you. It has a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, which has anti-glare coating. It has multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-Cs, plus HDMI 2.1, as well as dual speakers and dual microphones. Other features include a 5MP webcam, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

With these kinds of specs, you can easily tackle everyday tasks, work, creative media, and a good deal of gaming. You can work and use it confidently, knowing that it can handle a pretty heavy workload. The EliteBook 845 G10 is a professional-grade laptop, and it shows.

In addition to its microphones and speakers, it also has a webcam and an HP Premium Keyboard that's spill-resistant. It has support for both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in, and a fingerprint reader for faster, more secure logins.

If all of that isn't enough, it's just 0.76 inches thick and weighs barely more than three pounds, so you can slip it into your bag and get moving with ease - and thanks to its long battery life, you can use this powerhouse wherever you please. With a ridiculous $2,333 off the retail price, this is one Cyber Monday deal that is not to be missed.

