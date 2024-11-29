Best Buy’s $450 discount on this 16-inch HP Envy laptop is impossible to resist this Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly upon us and some of the best deals we expect to see are already dropping, like this HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop now $899.99 at Best Buy, after being discounted by $450 down from $1,349.99.

It's not the lightest computer you'll find but if you want a computer that packs a lot for its size, this laptop might be worthy of your consideration.

In this Black Friday Best Buy deal for the HP Envy 2-in-1 Touchscreen laptop, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

This laptop is very suitable for someone who's a power user, but maybe not necessarily a gamer or tech professional (the lack of discrete GPU will hold it back in those areas). It will do things like multitasking and see you through all kinds of multimedia creation with ease.

A neat feature is its 16-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution that has fantastic brightness and high color contrast. It also has a backlit keyboard.

It's slightly less portable than several other laptops you can get around this price, but in terms of everyday activities, photo and video editing, and media streaming, you'll be well covered.

Today's best HP Envy 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop deal

HP Envy 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop : was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 16-inch

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 2TB

OS - Windows 11



This laptop is a pretty powerful number for the price, as along with its impressive specs, you also get a 2K resolution touchscreen display. It also has a battery life of up to 13.25 hours. You can look forward to a bunch of connectivity features, including many ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E capability. It's not the most portable device, but you can use it for a huge range of work and entertainment.

This is not the most you could spend on a laptop but this is getting a lot for this price. It'll be able to run the most popular software and almost all games, bar the most technically taxing ones.

Also, while you might have to make sure your bag can accommodate it comfortably, this laptop's battery life will last you a full workday.

