I test laptops for a living, and this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is the best Chromebook you'll find under $250

Chromebooks are some of my favorite laptops on the market thanks to their portability, functionality, simplicity, and security features, and Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks around.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a great example, and while I'd normally recommend it even at its full retail price of $429, right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook for just $249 at Best Buy, making it an even better deal.

More about the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook

While Chromebooks aren't the best laptops for heavy-duty workloads, they're surprisingly capable, especially when it comes to working on the cloud.

And with so many different productivity and creative apps available online, there's a lot more you can do with a Chromebook than most people realize.

What makes this Chromebook such a good deal is its spec sheet. While an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor isn't the fastest out there, it's more than enough for everyday computing on a Chromebook, especially for cloud apps.

Even better, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage are fantastic for multitasking and using more resource-intensive apps from the Google Play Store.

Pair that with a 15-inch, full HD touch display and you have one of the best Chromebooks you can buy for under $500, much less $250.

