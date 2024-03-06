These Nvidia and AMD mid-range budget GPUs are at their lowest prices ever

This generation of the best graphics cards hasn't been too kind to budget buyers, with prices reaching and even surpassing $1,000. But two deals from rival manufacturers are here to offer something a bit sweeter.

Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT are currently on sale on Newegg, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti priced at $449.99 after a $20 rebate card. The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT comes in two flavors, the ASRock Challenger 12GB priced at $409 after using code VGAEXCAB238 and the Sapphire Pulse 12GB at $409 after using code CLBDQ5323.

Both extra discount codes and rebates are limited-time offers, so make sure to take advantage of them while they're still available. If you need solid cards to update your system, now is a great time to invest.

Today's best Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards deals

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: was $479.99 now $449.99 at Newegg

This card is great for those looking to update their DLSS and ray tracing game, ideal for AAA PC titles that fully take advantage of the technology. And for this discount, it's a great time to invest. But outside of that, you might want to consider whether to upgrade.

ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT: now $409.99 at Newegg

The 1440p performance is rather great, offering improved ray tracing as well. And it's comparable to the GeForce RTX 4070 in performance while offering a far cheaper price point. It does use quite a bit of power, however, so keep that in mind before investing. The Sapphire Pulse version is also at the same price.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a slight update over the base GeForce RTX 4060. It features DLSS 3 Frame Generation and improved ray-tracing performance, which is great for those interested in playing the best PC games with maxed-out settings and graphical options.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT has two versions currently on sale, the ASRock Challenger 12GB and the Sapphire Pulse 12GB. Both are pretty close together, coming with solid 1440p performance, improved ray tracing, and comparative to the RTX 4070 while retaining a much lower price.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More graphics cards deals