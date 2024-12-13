Nvidia cranks RTX 5000 GPU hype machine up to full speed, teasing ‘GeForce at CES 2025’ as Witcher 4 trailer drops a big hint

Nvidia has teased revelations about ‘GeForce at CES 2025’

This must surely be next-gen GPUs, likely the RTX 5090 and 5080

Witcher 4 trailer also drops a big clue the RTX 5090 may be imminent

Nvidia has finally discarded what’s been one of the worst kept secrets in the tech world this year – alongside Apple’s M4 Macs – and teased that it is indeed about to reveal new GeForce products at CES 2025.

The teaser (highlighted by VideoCardz) stops short of mentioning RTX 5000, or RTX 50 series, or Blackwell, or any specific name at all, and just mentions ‘GeForce at CES 2025’ – but of course, this must surely be the launch of the next-gen graphics cards.

Previously, Nvidia has let us know about its CES 2025 keynote – which CEO Jensen Huang will give – but not what it’ll be about. Now we know it’s GeForce-related, and will surely consist of an RTX 5090 reveal, and probably other GPUs too (the RTX 5080 is another strong possibility, going by the rumors – and likely next-gen Blackwell laptop GPUs, as well).

Backing this up is the fact that the Witcher 4 has seen its first cinematic trailer aired at The Game Awards, and interestingly, there’s a mention of this footage being “pre-rendered in Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.”

That must surely be the flagship RTX 5090, and this represents another weighty hint that said graphics card is about to be announced at CES, which is only a few weeks away now.

(Image credit: Nvidia / VideoCardz)

Analysis: Exciting times just around the corner

At this point, the RTX 5000 reveal is as confirmed as it’s going to be – without mentioning any product names – until Jensen takes the stage on January 6, at CES 2025, and actually unveils the RTX 5090 and probably RTX 5080 too. There’s further chatter about the possibility of the RTX 5070 turning up alongside them, but that GPU might be saved for a bit later – though it’s still expected to arrive early in 2025, going by the grapevine.

I certainly hope that the RTX 5070 is in the mix for an early launch, as this is the GPU that I’m most interested in regarding a near-future upgrade for my gaming PC. On the Nvidia side, that is – I’m also very keen to see how the rumored RX 8800 XT shapes up in comparison, particularly in terms of pricing (or whatever RDNA 4 products are revealed by AMD, also at CES 2025, as they’re almost certainly going to be strong mid-range offerings).

The worries for Nvidia’s next-gen GeForce graphics cards are that pricing might be pushed harder again (groan), and that VRAM loadouts could be thin, with perhaps only 16GB for the RTX 5080 and 12GB for the RTX 5070. That said, there may be mitigating circumstances to some extent with VRAM performance, but still, those video RAM allocations look distinctly shaky in terms of future-proofing – add seasoning appropriately, as all these specs are still rumors.