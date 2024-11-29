Desperate to see Nvidia’s RTX 5090? A graphics card maker rep just accidentally revealed that next-gen flagship GPU will be unveiled at CES 2025

A rep from Inno3D Brazil let slip info about the next-gen flagship

On a YouTube livestream they initially said it’d be available in a few weeks

They then backtracked and said the reveal is set for CES 2025

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 is widely expected to be revealed at CES 2025, and here’s another leak to add to the growing pile of speculation suggesting that this is indeed the case for the next-gen flagship GPU.

VideoCardz spotted that a representative from the Brazilian arm of Inno3D, a graphics card maker, accidentally let this nugget of info slip in a livestreamed interview on YouTube with Brazil-based retailer Pichau. (The video has just been taken down, we should note – it was live when we started writing this story, but is now marked as unavailable).

The Inno3D rep was responding to questions from viewers about the next-gen Blackwell GPUs, and there were mentions of the RTX 5090, whereupon the representative said that the graphics card would be ‘available’ in just three weeks.

You can imagine the reaction to that from viewers, which led to the representative backpedaling and saying that the RTX 5090 will “only be announced at CES 2025 in January.”

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Analysis: CES 2025 looks a pretty sure bet now – as does a price hike

As VideoCardz theorizes, what’s probably happened here (grab your saltshaker now) is that the rep was referring to Inno3D receiving its first RTX 5090 cards in a few weeks – so it’s probably prelaunch samples that’ll be ‘available’ to the board maker (not the public, of course).

However, this does indicate that Nvidia is readying everything for the big launch early next year, and that as many previous rumors have now insisted, the RTX 5090 is set to be revealed at CES 2025. (To be fair, there was some buzz about a late 2024 launch in recent times, but we think that idea has pretty much been sidelined again).

When the RTX 5090 does turn up, if the rumors are right, it’ll be very powerful – a big step on from the RTX 4090 – but also very power-hungry. And perhaps most worryingly, very expensive too, possibly to the point that Nvidia is pitching it as a GPU targeted at professionals, rather than PC gamers, to justify the price. Although GeForce is a gaming brand, so as we’ve discussed in the past, that doesn’t really make a lot of sense.

Whatever the case, the RTX 5090 is likely to see a price hike of some variety, the rumor mill is pretty certain about that – and possibly the RTX 5080 as well, the other Blackwell GPU supposedly set to be sprung on the world at CES 2025.

If you want an affordable high-end card – and affordable is a heavily relative term these days at the top of the graphics card spectrum – your soundest bet might be to check out some of the best GPU deals for Black Friday currently in play, with some tempting offers to be had (which is true at the mid-range, too).