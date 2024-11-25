This might be one of your best opportunities to join Nvidia's RTX 4000 series party - the RTX 4070 Super is on sale during Amazon's Black Friday

With Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series reveal reportedly edging closer and Black Friday sales underway across multiple retailers, discounts for RTX 4000 series GPUs are now widespread - starting with the Asus Prime RTX 4070 Super OC GPU, which is now available on Amazon in the US for just $589.99 (was $639.99), while the MSI RTX 4070 Super OC GPU is now available on Amazon in the UK for just £559.99 (was £619.99).

Considering how expensive Team Green’s 4000-series GPUs are, this is one of the best graphics cards you can opt for this year if you’re on a budget. This stands as a great step into PC gaming for those coming from consoles or those simply looking for an upgrade from an older GPU - DLSS 3 is a game changer for performance and image quality, so this is one you don’t want to miss.

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC: was $639.99 now $589.99 at Amazon The Asus Prime GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU provides fantastic levels of performance while gaming at 1440p, using DLSS 3 to enhance image quality and frame rates across multiple games. Considering its price, those on a budget should not ignore this Nvidia 4000 series GPU.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC: was £619.99 now £559.99 at Amazon Empower your gaming PC dreams with the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC GPU ready to enhance games at 1440p in great ways. The 4000 series exclusive DLSS 3 is built to enhance image quality while uplifting frame rates where necessary in your favorite games, with 12GB of VRAM ready to tackle demanding games.

When it comes to your decision on a GPU upgrade, both Nvidia and AMD GPUs will be at the forefront of your choice, particularly with current Black Friday sales - Team Red’s options are much cheaper than RTX GPUs at both mid and high-end, including AMD’s flagship RX 7900 XTX GPU, which is currently down to $819.99 (was $929.99) at Newegg.

This is worth mentioning because the official MSRP of the RTX 4070 Super GPU was $599 / £579 / around AU$1,119 - but actually finding one for that price has been virtually impossible since it was released earlier this year. The current price drops might be fairly modest (compared to what we’ve seen with Radeon GPUs), but for what you’ll be getting in terms of gaming performance, it’s certainly a great choice.

As I mentioned earlier, Team Green’s DLSS 3 and Frame Generation software provide the biggest enhancements for mid-range GPUs like the 4070 Super. Compared to AMD’s FSR 3, it comes out on top in terms of frame rate consistency when using frame-gen and maintains a superior level of image quality - while I’ve previously said that upscaling tech shouldn’t fully dictate your buying choice, it still plays a huge factor when it comes to budget GPUs.

With 12GB of VRAM, GPU cores overclocked out of the box for optimal performance, and Nvidia’s frame-boosting tech at your disposal, it certainly is a great alternative to the likes of Team Green or Team Red’s pricey flagship GPUs for those looking to spend as little as possible while still attaining fantastic performance in games (especially at 1440p).

