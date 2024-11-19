Nvidia fans, it’s time to get excited - the RTX 5000 series could be set to steamroll the GPU market, according to one Taiwanese supplier

Auras Technology expects Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series to dominate the GPU market

Focus among suppliers anticipated to shift towards next-gen GPUs

A reveal or teaser could be weeks away

Considering the rumors and supposed leaks of RTX 5000 series GPUs, it’s no surprise that Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs are the current hot topic among PC gamers. Now, a Taiwanese cooling supplier has given us more reasons to get excited about Team Green’s upcoming launch.

Auras Technology manufactures cooling components for discrete GPUs as well as notebooks, motherboards, and servers, and its CEO Yu-Shen Lin has just claimed that Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs could “seize the markets starting in December” (as revealed by DigiTimes). Lin expects the RTX 5000 series to launch with high levels of interest and demand, similar to what we saw previously with the RTX 4000 series launch.

The official reveal of Team Green’s next-gen GPUs could be closer than ever, with CEO Jensen Huang’s appearance at CES 2025 already confirmed - this will take place in January 2025 with Nvidia’s fierce rivals, AMD, also making an appearance. Team Red isn’t anticipated to compete within the high-end GPU market with a narrowed focus on mid-range, adding further credence to Lin’s expectation of Nvidia dominance.

This latest news corroborates earlier reports suggesting that Nvidia’s production of RTX 5000 series GPUs has stepped up - along with other suppliers, Auras Technology is anticipated to shift priorities toward the new GPU range.

Will this help with the inevitable high demand for the RTX 5000 series?

There is no doubt that the RTX 5000 series GPUs will be highly sought-after once it launches, especially if DLSS 3’s successor delivers major enhancements (though I personally will be upset if Nvidia's ‘DLSS 4’ is exclusive to owners of a 5000-series card). It’s no secret that the next-gen GPUs will be driven by AI, and this could easily draw more attention from PC gamers looking for greater GPU performance.

Scalping has been an issue surrounding PC hardware, particularly for Nvidia fans - while suppliers' current preparation for the new GPUs could help with the expected high demand, there’s only so much that can be done to prevent third-party sellers from taking advantage of the situation.

If the purported price of the RTX 5090 (a hefty $2,500, around £2000 / AU$3900) holds any truth, we could see the worst examples of scalping within the PC hardware market yet. Fingers crossed it isn’t too rough…

