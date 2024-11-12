More hints of Nvidia’s RTX 50 series reveal are here - next-generation GPUs are now rumored to be in production

Nvidia’s production focus has reportedly shifted to RTX 5000 series GPUs

RTX 4000 series GPUs could be close to discontinuation

This is a huge indication that Nvidia’s reveal could be sooner than anticipated

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series has been the focal point of the GPU market ever since its 2022 launch - its flagship GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, remains the king of all GPUs - often considered overkill for gaming, especially at resolutions below 4K. Now, if a new rumor holds any truth, Team Green’s production of RTX 5000 series GPUs could already be underway.

This comes after months of speculation including rumors and leaks, some of which address the RTX 5000 series’ flagship GPU (the hotly anticipated RTX 5090) and its specifications along with its eye-watering purported price of $2,500. This latest rumor stems from Board Channels (a Chinese forum) as spotted by VideoCardz - the post states that Team Green has shifted its focus from RTX 4000 series production to the upcoming RTX 5000 series GPUs.

While this doesn’t mean Nvidia’s current-gen GPUs have been officially discontinued, the post claims that there is an ongoing transition to the next-gen GPUs within Nvidia’s main production line - the 4000 series is reportedly within its ‘final stage of inventory clearance’, as Team Green’s AD106 chip production line (which powers the RTX 4060) has halted entirely.

(Image credit: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock)

What does this mean for RTX 4000 series buyers?

With the RTX 5000 series’ reveal edging closer, this month and December could be some of the last opportunities to get your hands on Nvidia’s 4000 series GPUs (aside from second-hand models, which can be a risky endeavor). Considering the raw power of the RTX 4090 and 4080, it wouldn’t be surprising to see scalping become a prominent issue once again - it may take a while for stock to run out, but scalpers will always be quick to act (AMD’s Ryzen 9800X3D CPU is the latest victim).

Third-party AIC (Add-in-Card) brands that have partnered with Nvidia to manufacture RTX cards could see a decrease in supply for the 4000 series leading into 2025 - this is already evident over at Team Green’s key rival, AMD, with its flagship GPU (the Radeon RX 7900 XTX) now heavily discounted or sold as refurbished at multiple retailers in the UK, like eBuyer.

We’ve seen this happen during the period of the 4000 series launch - the high MSRP price and shortages throughout the series’ lifetime led to scalpers reselling at obscene prices in various marketplaces. If Nvidia’s new GPUs are set to launch earlier than we anticipated, there’s no better time than now to make a move on the current-gen cards while they are still available - after all, if you pick up an RTX 4000 GPU now, it’ll still last you for years to come.

