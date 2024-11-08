Nvidia RTX 5090 Ti suddenly pops up – and RTX 6000 GPUs are mentioned in trademark filings too – but don’t get excited

Nvidia RTX 5000 and 6000 GPUs have been filed at the EEC

These filings from a Chinese GPU brand are speculative by nature

They do, however, hint that the RTX 5000 series is close to debuting

Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs have been spotted in trademark filings, along with RTX 6000 models – which really is getting ahead of the game.

VideoCardz noticed that leaker Harukaze5719 on X posted the details of trademark registrations for Nvidia graphics cards, which have been filed by Sinotex – owners of the Ninja GPU brand in China – with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

RTX 60, RTX 50, RTX 40...It's just a trademark registrationhttps://t.co/stNKemJcyK pic.twitter.com/w2VUJiix36November 7, 2024

These filings are typically made just ahead of the release of new hardware products, though they are speculative in nature – as the RTX 6000 models show quite clearly. Those GPUs being mentioned at this stage is a total shot in the dark, of course.

Also mentioned here is an RTX 5090 Ti and RTX 5090 Super, and in fact the full raft of Super and Ti options down the Blackwell range – the same is true for the RTX 6000 models in the filings, too. This is Sinotex simply covering its bases as to the up-and-coming graphics cards it may need to manufacture.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Heavy on the seasoning here – but with a hint of hope

So, why is this even worth talking about? Well, we must be heavy with the seasoning – and ignore the mention of RTX 6000 GPUs for starters. We don’t even know yet if Nvidia’s following generation after next-gen Blackwell GPUs will be RTX 6000, or something different – or maybe Nvidia won’t even be making GeForce graphics cards in 2027. Maybe AI will have shoved gaming GPUs entirely to the sideline at that point for Team Green.

The fact that a Chinese GPU maker is now moving to register RTX 5000 models is, however, a weighty hint that we’re on track for the purported reveal of Blackwell graphics cards at CES 2025. (And the company has thrown in a bunch of RTX 6000 filings for good measure, at the same time).

As to any hint of this meaning Nvidia will have an RTX 5090 Super or Ti version, we wouldn’t read anything into the mention of those GPUs here – as noted, this appears to be a broad blanket move by Sinotex to cover all its bases.

The expectation is that Nvidia will reveal the RTX 5090, 5080 and possibly 5070 desktop graphics cards at CES 2025, with a potential launch of Blackwell mobile GPUs for gaming laptops alongside those GPUs. Although perhaps this fresh leak could be another hint that we might get a revelation from Team Green earlier, towards the end of 2024, as a recent rumor suggested. This might only be a teaser, though – if anything at all.