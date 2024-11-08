Trying to get the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU? It seems only scalpers have it and they’re jacking up the price

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor sold out in most retailers

Scalpers have been doubling the prices on preorder listings

As components sell in waves, this issue will be fixed soon

Trying to get ahold of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D , one of the best processors on the market right now? Good luck, since it’s sold out pretty much everywhere.

According to Digital Trends , just minutes after the first listings went live, they immediately sold out. Naturally, resellers have been capitalizing on this opportunity by selling the “preorders” for a higher price than what they initially paid – in other words, scalping. The retail price is $479 and most of these listings on eBay are $900 and over. Though none of those have sold as of this writing, one buyer recently purchased a chip for $564.

Even we at TechRadar can confirm how difficult it’s been, as we haven’t been able to secure one from a standard retailer as of yet. You can keep checking on online retailers like Amazon , Newegg , and B&H Photo , but of course, they’re all out of stock as of now. Even AMD’s official online store has no stock despite a limit of one per customer.

There is one place you can get your hands on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and that’s at Micro Center. However, you’ll have to go to its brick-and-mortar store to get your hands on one there right now.

There is another silver lining to this and it’s that scalpers won’t be having the last laugh. As more come back in stock in waves, demand will eventually lower enough to make their jacked-up listings worthless.

This could take another few months for this to happen, so keep checking back with the official retailers until you can get your hands on one too. Some lucky buyers on the AMD subreddit are already celebrating getting a hold of one themselves, so it’s not impossible. Meanwhile, you can also check out more of the best AMD processors if you need your fix now.

Why is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D so sought after?

It’s a little surprising that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is already garnering a lot of attention, as the rumors and reports have been positive in terms of performance. According to one report , it will have eight Zen 5 cores with a 4.70GHz base clock speed, which can be boosted up to 5.20GHz, 96MB of 3D V-Cache, and may have an 8% performance boost over AMD's current high-end gaming processor.

In terms of overclocking, pros have been pushing the processor to its limits and finding out it can hit as high as nearly 7GHz for clock speeds. One user ran Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p (max graphics settings) and hit 1,262.9 frames per second (fps). There was another test with Valorant and the CPU averaged close to 1,100 fps at 1080p resolution (maxed-out settings), reaching over 1,500 fps at times.

It’s clear how big this processor is, and why so many scalpers saw a golden opportunity to take advantage of it. But with any large tech launch, given enough patience and anyone who wants it will be able to buy it legitimately in a matter of months, if not sooner.