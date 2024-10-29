AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D pricing leaks from multiple retailers, and it could be bad news for PC gamers

The upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU has been sighted on several different retailer sites ahead of its confirmed November 7 release - it’s not looking positive for gamers in terms of pricing.

Wccftech spotted one of the listings on a French retailer, PC21, that reveals the retail price of the processor in France will reportedly be €556.27 (€463.56 without tax) - a little over $600 / £460 / AU$910. A Lithuanian retailer, Inida, also listed the chip at €557.31, and this listing is still live at the time of writing (though it lacks an image, meaning that it’s almost certainly a mistake).

This is fairly close to its predecessor’s (the Ryzen 7 7800X3D) price, which launched in April 2023 starting at €530. Of course, the pricing details listed here should be taken with a grain of salt until the CPU’s official launch.

Wccftech claims it will be at least 20% more expensive in Europe, with the US MSRP ranging between $450 and $500. Of course, this doesn’t account for sales tax, which will vary depending on your state, but even assuming a generational price bump - the 7800X3D cost $449 in the US at launch - it’s certainly still going to end up cheaper for Americans. Gamers outside the US who may have anticipated an affordable price could be left out in the cold on what may be (according to previous leaks) the new best gaming CPU on the market.

Is there any good news for gamers?

On a positive note, it appears that the previous spec leak may hold some truth if these listings are accurate - PC21’s listing showcases a 5.2GHz max boost clock speed, which corroborates the existing leak. As we discussed when examining previous leaks, AMD’s marketing for the 9800X3D could be led by ‘Next-Gen 3D V-Cache’ reportedly present within the new chip.

It all depends on how much of an impact this rumored Next-Gen 3D V-Cache may have on the 8-core CPU. The 7800X3D processor remains one of the best options for serious gamers and streamers, and while its successor could overtake it, this shouldn’t sway you from opting for the current AM5 CPU - although waiting until Black Friday might be a wise move at this point.

It may also be worth noting that the RTX 5000 GPU series reveal is on the horizon from Nvidia, so it’s entirely possible that gamers planning to drop some serious cash on upgrading their rigs will want to snap up the 9800X3D regardless of price, since it could be the perfect companion to a new flagship graphics card!

