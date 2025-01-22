Get tech-ready: Save 15% when you buy two SanDisk products
Sort all your storage needs for less
SanDisk is a powerhouse within the data storage industry. Best known for producing USB & flash drives, memory cards & readers, as well as solid-state drives (SSDs), SanDisk has everything you could ever need and more. At Tech Radar, we're particularly big fans of the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD and the SanDisk Desk Drive 8TB.
Now is a great time to upgrade or buy for the first time. For a limited time only, benefit from 15% off when you buy two SanDisk products. This includes deals across SSDs and USBs. What are you waiting for?
You can also head over to our SanDisk coupons page for all the latest deals that are currently available.
SanDisk.com - get 15% off when you buy two products
From SSDs to memory cards, and USB flash drives to removable hard drives, SanDisk has all your storage solutions covered. Check out SanDisk's Black Friday page for all the latest deals.
UK only
Top pick from SanDisk
Deal price when you buy two drives
Get ready to game even faster with the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe™ SSD, featuring up to 7,250MB/s read2 and 6,900MB/s write speeds, providing up to a 35% performance boost over the previous generation SSD.
Save money with SanDisk
SanDisk has a free membership service that helps customers save money on orders and fees. Members also get free shipping, whatever the cost of the order. You'll also get access to exclusive discounts, bringing you more savings you won't find anywhere else.
Students, teachers, and young people can also save with SanDisk's education pricing, which takes up to 15% off orders. Over 55s can also benefit from a 15% discount.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.