The latest Asus Zephyrus G14 has just received a jaw-dropping $400 price cut

Best Buy's latest deal on the stunning Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop brings the high-end RTX 4070 configuration down to just $1,599 (was $1,999) thanks to a surprise $400 price cut.

So far, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the top-of-the-line configuration with an RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 8th gen Ryzen 9 chipset. If you're looking for a solid gaming laptop that runs well, features an outstanding display, and looks great, then this deal on the G14 at Best Buy is a sure-fire bet.

Since the latest Asus Zephyrus G14 features soldered RAM, this particular configuration is also the one that makes the most sense from a future-proofing perspective. Getting a spacious drive and a generous 32GB helping of RAM means there aren't any glaring upgrades needed here - which is good since the 2024 model doesn't let you switch out anything.

Asus Zephyrus G14 deal at Best Buy

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB Best Buy has just unleashed its biggest price cut yet on the latest Zephyrus G14, with a massive $400 off the higher-end RTX 4070 configuration. Alongside a super powerful graphics card, this stunning machine also features 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, meaning you get plenty of storage and performance right out of the box. As a lightweight stylish machine for gaming on the go, not much can touch the G14 right now - especially at this record-low price.

An outstanding (and stylish) gaming laptop

(Image credit: Asus)

We haven't reviewed the latest 2024 Asus Zephyrus G14 yet here at TechRadar but we're confident in recommending this machine. This excellent line of 14-inch laptops has always ranked highly on our best gaming laptops buyer's guide and the latest model still features all the main selling points. Namely, a gorgeous all-metal design, powerful components, and an easily portable 14-inch form factor.

Perhaps the biggest selling point for this specific model, however, is that it now comes with a super high-end 3K 120Hz OLED display, which is still a relatively rarity on gaming laptops. The RTX 4070 on board this configuration can run plenty of games at this 3K resolution and all your content will look fantastic with plenty of contrast and vibrant colors - just be aware of OLED burn-in!

If you want to read more about this exact configuration, then you can check out our sister site PC Gamer's Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, where this model earned an Editor's Pick recommendation. We'd also recommend our bespoke Asus Zephyrus G14 deals page, which includes more information on the older models, which can still be picked up occasionally at much lower prices.