Snap up this Dell G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 for under $900

There’s seemingly never any shortage of laptop deals but good ones that provide you with an RTX 4060 graphics card for under $900? That’s not so common. That’s what we’ve spotted today, though. Currently, you can buy the Dell G15 at Dell for $899.99 (was $1,149.99) so you’re saving $300 and upgrading to a reliably built gaming laptop.

Dependable is the best word for the Dell G15. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage, as well as a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. That’s ticking all the boxes you could need to make it a good bet for gamers who don’t want to spend thousands to play their favorites while on the move at good quality in 1080p.

Today’s best gaming laptop deal

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Dell

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a good all-rounder for this price. It has a competent 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is great value for this price. Its 15.6-inch full HD display looks good with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB so whatever you’re playing will look sharp and vibrant.

Dell is a popular name in the world of best laptops with a solution for seemingly every wannabe buyer. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you won’t be getting a competitor to one of the best gaming laptops but you are gaining something which straddles the line of solid performance and good value for money.

Much of that is thanks to its RTX 4060 graphics card which would normally bump the price up more. Elsewhere, there are all the essentials for a basic-to-mid-range device including a good processor, a decent amount of RAM, and speedy storage. The Dell G15 has a fairly nice looking style to it with an orange backlit keyboard which also offers up a Game Shift button for when you want to boost performance briefly.

It also uses an Alienware-inspired thermal design and has Alienware Command Center preinstalled so you can tweak plenty of settings and feel more in control of your setup. As good as an Alienware laptop? Well, not quite, but it’s far more affordable.

