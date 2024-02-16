RTX 4060 gaming laptop hits record-low $749 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale
A super cheap RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal
The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale has officially started this week and it's brought back one of the best gaming laptop deals from last year's Black Friday.
You can currently get this 15.6-inch MSI Cyborg for just $749.99 (was $1,099) at the retailer, which is easily one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with the RTX 4060 graphics card.
The RTX 4060 isn't a super high-end component by any means but it's more than capable of outputting some serious performance at 1080p resolutions - which is the native resolution of this MSI's display. When paired up with the Intel Core i7 chipset that this model also features, you're getting some great out the box performance here for a machine that barely costs more than some cheap gaming laptop deals with lesser graphics cards.
If I had to pick bones, I'd mention that the Core i7 chipset in this model isn't the latest on the market right now and this machine also only features 8GB of RAM. The chipset isn't a huge issue here since a 12th gen Intel Core i7 is still exceptionally capable but you may want to consider upgrading the RAM to 16GB to unlock this machine's full potential. Luckily, upgrading the RAM is super easy and relatively cheap.
Check out our main Presidents' Day sales page for more recommendations on everything from big-screen TVs to cheap air fryers. Alternatively, see today's Best Buy Presidents' Day sales for more from this retailer specifically,
RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy
MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was
$1,099 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 512GB
One of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals is back again this week, courtesy of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale. Not only are you paying a superb price here for a machine with this speedy mid-range graphics card but this MSI also features a respectable Intel Core i7 chipset too. For under $800, you're getting a decent amount of power here and more than enough to max-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolutions.
- See more: check out more of today's best Presidents' Day laptop sales
More gaming laptop deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was
$1,449 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB SSD
Best Buy's current deal on this Asus Zephyrus G16 brings this stunning gaming laptop down to its lowest-ever price. With a huge $400 discount, you're paying a fair price for this premium machine considering it's packed with an RTX 4060 and a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset. We also think these machines are some of the best looking on the market - with a design that's both slim and absolutely gorgeous.
MSI Crosshair 16-inch gaming laptop: was
$1,399.99 now $1,199 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB SSD
It's not exactly a cheap gaming laptop deal but this MSI Crosshair 16 is very competitively priced for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Even though the display is 1080p, this machine should be able to running most games well enough at 1440p on an external monitor. Note, however, that this machine was $100 cheaper over Black Friday so you may want to wait it out if you're looking for the best possible deal.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Elie Gould
By Cat Bussell