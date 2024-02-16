RTX 4060 gaming laptop hits record-low $749 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale has officially started this week and it's brought back one of the best gaming laptop deals from last year's Black Friday.

You can currently get this 15.6-inch MSI Cyborg for just $749.99 (was $1,099) at the retailer, which is easily one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with the RTX 4060 graphics card.

The RTX 4060 isn't a super high-end component by any means but it's more than capable of outputting some serious performance at 1080p resolutions - which is the native resolution of this MSI's display. When paired up with the Intel Core i7 chipset that this model also features, you're getting some great out the box performance here for a machine that barely costs more than some cheap gaming laptop deals with lesser graphics cards.

If I had to pick bones, I'd mention that the Core i7 chipset in this model isn't the latest on the market right now and this machine also only features 8GB of RAM. The chipset isn't a huge issue here since a 12th gen Intel Core i7 is still exceptionally capable but you may want to consider upgrading the RAM to 16GB to unlock this machine's full potential. Luckily, upgrading the RAM is super easy and relatively cheap.

RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB One of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals is back again this week, courtesy of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale. Not only are you paying a superb price here for a machine with this speedy mid-range graphics card but this MSI also features a respectable Intel Core i7 chipset too. For under $800, you're getting a decent amount of power here and more than enough to max-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolutions.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB SSD Best Buy's current deal on this Asus Zephyrus G16 brings this stunning gaming laptop down to its lowest-ever price. With a huge $400 discount, you're paying a fair price for this premium machine considering it's packed with an RTX 4060 and a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset. We also think these machines are some of the best looking on the market - with a design that's both slim and absolutely gorgeous.