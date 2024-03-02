Looking for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop? The Asus G14 is $500 off at Best Buy now

If you're a gamer looking for a highly portable machine that's just as equally at home in the coffee shop as at home gaming, you'll definitely want to check out the Asus Zephyrus G14 on sale for $1,399 (was $1,849) at Best Buy.

The retailer's latest 3-day sale is offering a massive $450 discount right now on this stunning machine - which combines a stacked configuration of specs (including an RTX 4070 graphics card) with a gorgeous, lightweight, and classy design.

Alongside the powerful GPU, the Asus G14 also manages to pack in a powerful Ryzen 9 processor, 1440p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which make it a great choice for intensive applications outside of gaming. We'd happily recommend this model to anyone too, not just gamers, since its design doesn't scream 'gamer' like some options.

Huge RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This excellent $450 discount at Best Buy brings the Asus Zephyrus G14 back down to its record-low price for the RTX 4070 configuration. While we've seen the RTX 4060 version go for as little as $999 these past few weeks, this is the one you'll want to get if you're aiming for high-end gaming performance. The potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, 1TB SSD, and Ryzen 9 chipset means this is one exceptionally capable 14-inch machine.

It's worth noting that this particular deal is on the slightly older 2023 model - which is still on sale alongside the newer 2024 iteration (currently retailing for $1,999). You may be wondering why we recommend the older version now that there's a shiny new option. Well, not only is the 2024 model much better value, being $600 cheaper, but it's just as powerful as the new model.

The 2024 Asus Zephyrus does come with a gorgeous OLED display and a slightly refreshed design that's a little more svelte, but the 2023 iteration is no slouch in either department. All in all, it's a better buy right now.

Looking for something cheaper?

Gigabyte G5 KF gaming laptop: was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Our top pick for overall 'bang for the buck' right now is this heavily discounted Gigabyte G5 at Amazon. Sure, it's not the fanciest machine on the market right now, but it's one of the cheapest we've ever seen to feature a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card. The chipset in this machine is a little older, but it will pair up nicely with the RTX 4060 to provide smooth frame rates at 1080p resolution. Add in a cheap RAM upgrade and you've got a really great gaming laptop deal here.

