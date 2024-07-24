Gaming laptop deal: this budget-friendly Lenovo with an RTX 4060 is less than $800

If you're looking for bang for the buck, one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market right now is the Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $999.99).

This is just an example of a cheap (but good) laptop getting even cheaper. Gaming laptops with the same specs as the Lenovo LOQ 15 often cost $1,000 at discount, so this one stands out with its current gen processor and GPU for under $800. The AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 4060 series are the minimum for any gaming laptop that comes out today, since Ryzen, Intel, and Nvidia have already started working on the next generation. It's just missing a few features that would put it into the mid-tier category.

Today's best Lenovo gaming laptop deal

Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is currently one of Lenovo's best budget gaming laptops. It offers everything an everyday gamer would need to run the latest releases. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Nvidia RTX 4060, 512 GB of storage, and 16 GB of RAM. These components come together to form a competent gaming laptop for under $800, something that's a steal to find at this point in time.

The reason this deal is so good to begin with is that it puts the Lenovo LOQ on par, if not cheaper, than its competitors. In its Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 9 review, TechRadar highlighted the 1080p gaming performance, sturdy build structure, and competent cooling system.

That said, it doesn't offer much when it comes to its display limits, battery life, and built-in storage. Its graphics card upgrades the LOQ 15 to the latest Nvidia RTX generation, but not in any way that makes it stand out like more expensive ones. It also only has 512 GB of storage, which isn't ideal for growing game sizes.

Just make sure you get the right one. The Lenovo LOQ 15 has multiple variants, including ones with less powerful CPUs and GPUs, less storage space, and different price points. Again, this one sports the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Nvidia RTX 4060, 512 GB SSD, and 16 GB of RAM.

