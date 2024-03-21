Four of the best gaming laptop deals in the Amazon Spring Sale - chosen by an expert
All four of these machines are great value gaming laptop deals
If you're currently on the hunt for a new gaming laptop, there are some great options in the Amazon Big Spring Sale this week, including both budget and high-end machines.
I've been busy scanning through the sales today, and I've found four gaming laptops in particular that are offering superb bang for the buck right now.
My recommendations start at just £684 (was £979) for a 15.6-inch HP Victus. As the price suggests, this HP isn't a high-end choice, but it's a good budget option with its RTX 3050 and Ryzen 7 chipset. The processor, in particular, is a beefy chipset and would lend well to plenty of tasks outside of gaming.
For a more performance-orientated machine, check out this MSI Crosshair for £897 (was £999) and this Dell G15 for £1,029 (was £1,149) - both of which feature powerful RTX 4060 graphics cards and Core i7 processors. They're a little pricier, but either will give you fantastic gaming performance at 1080p resolutions.
Lastly, I'd recommend checking out this Razer Blade 15 for £1,699 (was £1,999) if you're willing to shell out the big bucks for something special. Specs-wise, you're still getting an RTX 4060 graphics card and Core i7 chipset with this machine but the main selling point is its gorgeous black aluminum chassis, which is up there with some of the most stylish laptops on the market right now.
Read more about these gaming laptop deals below, or alternatively, head over to our main Amazon Spring Sale roundup to see more deals from the retailer today.
Amazon gaming laptop deals
HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHP-15-fb0000sa-RyzenTM-GeForce-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0B2PTVRG4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£979 now £684.99 at Amazon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5800H
Graphics card: RTX 3050
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 512GB
On a budget? The best cheap gaming laptop deal in the Amazon Spring Sale today is this HP Victus. The RTX 3050 graphics card won't blow you away with its performance, but you're getting a really decent chipset in the form of the Ryzen 7 backing it up. Add in some cheap RAM to bump up to 16GB and you've got a respectable machine for casual gaming here.
MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMSI-Cyborg-15-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB09XTRFF7M%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£999 now £897 at Amazon
Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
This MSI Crosshair isn't technically part of the Spring Sale event, but it's easily one of the best gaming laptop deals on Amazon right now. For just under £900, you get a decent Core i7 chipset and a blazingly quick 240Hz refresh rate monitor, which is a great pairing with the RTX 4060. It's not a cheap machine by any stretch, but it's a great option in the mid to upper price brackets.
Dell G15 gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDell-15-6-inch-i7-13650HX-GeForce-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0C2J9C3JD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£1,149 now £1,029 at Amazon
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
This Dell G15 is fully specced out with its potent combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and 13th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. While pricey, these are both powerful, up-to-date components that are great for 1080p gaming. Outside of the very highest-end options like the Razer below, this is easily one of the better-value gaming laptop deals at Amazon right now for those looking for outright performance.
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRazer-Blade-15-15-Inch-i7-13800H%2Fdp%2FB0BS6HZQ4B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£1,999 now £1,699 at Amazon
Processor: Intel Core i7-13800H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
This Razer Blade 15 is a slightly older model right now but a £300 discount in the Amazon Spring Sale makes it great value - for a Razer laptop, that is. The main selling point here is the gorgeous aluminium chassis that's more reminiscent of a MacBook than a gaming laptop but luckily this Razer is also packing some serious specs. The combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and a 13th-generation Core i7 processor make this one a superb 1080p gaming machine.
