Forget Alienware, the best gaming laptop deal at Dell is this hidden gem

If you happened to have missed Black Friday, then you're in luck - one of the best gaming laptop deals from that sale has just popped up in the New Year at Dell.

Right now, you can pick up this Dell G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,299 at the official Dell site, thanks to a massive $400 price cut. For the record, that's the same price that we saw over Black Friday for this excellent machine.

Alongside a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card, this machine also features a powerful 13th gen Intel Core i9 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These specs are the perfect accompaniment to the RTX 4070 - ensuring a decent level of performance on even the most graphically demanding of games.

Another massive selling point for this machine is the 16-inch 240Hz 1600p display, which again is a component that's more than capable of keeping up with the RTX 4070 graphics card. Sometimes, even mid-range gaming laptops are equipped with relatively pedestrian 1080p displays, so it's great to see a higher-end panel in this machine - even if it is a slightly larger 16-inch size.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal at Dell

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB When it comes to sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily discounted Dell G16 over at the official Dell Store. A potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, Core i9 chipset, and 16GB of RAM means this one is capable of outstanding performance. Today's deal brings this one right down to its Black Friday record-low price so it's well worth considering if you're looking for a powerful laptop in the New Year.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Dell

If there's one small issue I have with this machine, it's that it seems to only have a single stick of 16GB RAM. That's not a dealbreaker, but you tend to get better performance when you have two sticks - even if they're 8GB apiece.

Because of this, it's probably worth spending a little bit extra after you get this machine to put in another stick of 16GB RAM. A full 32GB kit, however, should be more than enough for even the most intensive of games and should last a good few years down the line, too.

Check out more of this week's best gaming laptop deals if you're looking for something a little cheaper.